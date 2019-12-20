EPWORTH, Iowa — There’s no way around it: Dubuque Wahlert was tired of getting dogged by Western Dubuque.
After nine straight losses to the Bobcats and approaching seven years since their last win in the series, the Golden Eagles came out firing on Friday night and played from ahead, proving what a difference that can make to a player’s poise and confidence.
Allie Kutsch scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter, and Mary Kate King added 10 points, five assists and five steals as Wahlert led wire-to-wire in a 46-37 victory at WD High School.
“We came out hot in the first quarter, and that sure went a long way for us getting this win,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “Give a lot of credit to our kids. We’ve had a lot of trouble all year in the first quarter and it’s got us behind playing catchup. But they got after it tonight and had us playing with the lead.”
Emma Donovan added nine points for the Eagles (2-5), as the win marked Wahlert’s first over the Bobcats since a 61-48 victory in regional play on Feb. 16, 2013.
“It feels awesome,” Kutsch said. “We’ve worked so hard over the last few practices and we’re coming off a few tough losses against good teams. It just feels great to get this one tonight.”
The first quarter was a nightmare for the Bobcats (3-5), who hit just one of only five shot attempts due to committing 10 turnovers. The Eagles took advantage, as Kutsch and Libby Perry connected on 3-pointers before Donovan scored inside. After another trey from Kutsch, Wahlert had built a 15-1 lead at the 1:58 mark.
“We came out high energy and really got them down in a hole,” Kutsch said. “When we come out with intensity, that really puts us in a good position.”
WD finally got something going in the second quarter, as Jenna Fiedler swished a 3 and then had a slick crossover into a baseline runner for a quick 5-0 spurt. Emma Gile scored all eight of her first-half points during the quarter as the Bobcats drew within 27-17 at the break.
The Bobcats continued making a push in the third quarter, as Maddie Harris came off the bench and drilled a 3, then WD grabbed a turnover and Fiedler canned another from downtown to quickly cut the deficit to four. Ashley Costello scored in the paint to make it a 31-29 game with 2:10 left in the third.
“Give (WD coach) Amy (Ostwinkle) credit, they battled and fought back into it,” Spiegler said. “But our kids were not going to let this one go. It’s nice going into the holiday break like this.”
Needing an answer, Kutsch drove the lane and hit a runner. Then on a bit of a broken play, King fired from beyond the arc and connected on a momentum-swinging shot that pushed Wahlert’s lead to 36-29 at the end of the third.
“Our coach always tells us that we have to put the nail in the coffin,” King said. “So, in this game we came out extremely strong and then we had to finish strong as well. It got close there, but we had the confidence and finished strong.”
A baseline trey from Ana Chandlee extended Wahlert’s lead to 41-31 with 5:20 to play, but the Bobcats battled behind a Gile bucket to cut it to 41-37 with 2:20 to go. Morgan Herrig’s long jumper gave the momentum back to the Eagles the rest of the way, handing Wahlert’s Christmas-sweater adorned coaches and players some merry cheer heading into the holiday break.
“We’ve struggled recently, especially late in games, finding ways to finish it out,” Spiegler said. “And tonight, we did finish it out. And yes, it does feel good to finally get one on them again.”
Fiedler finished with a game-high 14 points for the Bobcats.