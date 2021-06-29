CASCADE, Iowa — A pair of complete group performances on Monday night kept the Cascade baseball team in the thick of the River Valley Conference North Division title hunt.
The Cougars swept Bellevue, 10-0 in five innings and 8-1, at American Legion Ballpark to improve to 14-9 overall and 13-3 in league play. Cascade entered the night a half game behind Camanche, which played Northeast Goose Lake. Bellevue fell to 2-16, 2-14 in the league.
Cascade outhit the Comets, 21-4, and committed only one error in the sweep. All nine spots in the lineup either drove in or scored at least one run.
“It was important to get a couple of wins against a team we probably should beat,” said catcher Cade Rausch, who led Cascade with five hits in the sweep. “We’re in a spot where we want to win out and win the conference. So we had to come out and play hard, no matter who we were playing.”
Cascade has already swept Camanche and beaten Durant, two of the top teams in the league.
“At the beginning of the year, we talked about giving ourselves a chance to win the conference, and those wins definitely helped,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “Now it’s a matter of finishing off what we have left, and sweeping on Monday nights are huge. It sets you up for the rest of the week and gives you confidence for the rest of the week.”
In the opener, Eli Green and Ted Weber combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Green struck out four and walked two in four innings, and Weber allowed one base runner in closing it out. Jack Carr fanned 11 in a complete-game four-hitter in the nightcap.
“I had command of all my pitches and felt I could throw my fastball or curveball for a strike whenever I needed to,” Carr said. “This was an important sweep, especially since we’ve had a couple of tough conference losses lately.”
Cascade opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Jack Menster tripled to left-centerfield and scored on Green’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.
An inning later, Tanner Simon doubled to center and Cade Rausch reached on a bloop single to jump-start a six-run Cascade outburst. Mason Otting drove in a run with a ground out, Justin Roling followed with a sacrifice fly to center, leadoff man Weber singled in a run, and Kaleb Topping capped the rally with a bases-clearing double to straightaway center.
Cascade tacked on two more in the third after Otting and Will Hosch stroked back-to-back doubles. Hosch drove in the first run, and Roling singled inside the left-field line for the second to make it 9-0.
In the nightcap, the Cougars scored four times in the bottom of the first before a brief sun delay to give Carr all the offensive support he needed. Menster doubled to left, and Green reached on an error. With two outs, Simon and Rausch delivered back-to-back RBI singles, and Otting laced a two-run double to make it 4-0.
The Cougars added insurance in the sixth. Weber walked, Green drew a hit batsman, and Simon drove in both with a solid single up the middle to make it 6-0. Rausch’s third hit of the game, a double to left-center, plated Simon. Another run came across on a wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh, Dawson Weber reached on an infield hit, and Jensen Wedeking doubled inside the left-field line to give Bellevue its best threat of the night. Nick Deppe’s sacrifice fly to center ended Carr’s shutout bid.
“We have a lot of youth and inexperience in spots, but we’re trying to learn from it and get better every day,” Bellevue coach Pete Bonifas said. “Tonight we made too many mistakes and gave them too many free runs.”