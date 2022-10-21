Ryan St. Louis will return to his old stomping grounds this weekend as the go-to guy for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound left wing from Burlington, Vt., leads the Saints in scoring with four goals and eight points through five games heading into tonight’s game against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad in Plymouth, Mich. St. Louis played two seasons for the NTDP.

