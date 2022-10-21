Ryan St. Louis will return to his old stomping grounds this weekend as the go-to guy for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound left wing from Burlington, Vt., leads the Saints in scoring with four goals and eight points through five games heading into tonight’s game against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad in Plymouth, Mich. St. Louis played two seasons for the NTDP.
“We won’t be facing the same coaches I had when I was there, because we’re playing the younger team, but it will still be pretty cool to see a lot of familiar faces,” St. Louis said. “Obviously, it’ll mean a little more to me to be playing my old team, so I’m excited about it.
“I just want to play my game and not try to overthink anything. I just want to keep things simple and play the best I can.”
St. Louis contributed a total of 14 goals and 26 points in 50 USHL games for the NTDP during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before moving on to Northeastern University. After tallying a goal and an assist in 38 games as a freshman for the Huskies last season, he opted to play this season in the USHL so he can make a bigger impact in an eventual return to Northeastern.
St. Louis is son of Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. His younger brother, Harvard commit Lucas St. Louis, is in his first full season as a defenseman with the Saints.
“Ryan’s habits and just the way he goes about his business has really rubbed off on the rest of the team, especially the younger guys like (Mikey) Burchill, (James) Reeder and (Gavin) Cornforth,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “They see that, if you go about things the right way and put in the work, you’ll be rewarded. He’s been awesome for our group, and we’re thankful to have him.”
Dubuque (3-2-0) has won its last two games heading into tonight’s game against the NTDP (4-2-0). The Saints conclude their first two-game weekend since late September with a visit to Muskegon (3-4-0) on Saturday night.
“It’ll be nice to have more than one game on a weekend,” MacDonald said. “The 17s are obviously young and inexperienced, but they have a ton of skill, so we’ll have to limit their opportunities.
“Muskegon has been a really good team in this league for a while now, so it’ll be another good test for us on the back end of a back-to-back. We’re excited for the challenge, and it’s one step closer to getting back in our building.”
Change in identity — Alex Dixon — the CEO and president of Q Casino, which oversees the Saints’ home arena – announced on Tuesday a rebranding of the facility during the team’s season-ticket pickup party. Mystique Community Ice Center will now be known as “Dubuque Ice Arena” after a five-month renovation and stabilization.
The Saints will practice in the arena shortly ahead of their Nov. 4 home opener against Madison. They have practiced daily in Madison since early September.
Stella honored by Atlantic Hockey — American International College’s Evan Stella, a sophomore from Karlstad, Sweden, earned the Atlantic Hockey defenseman of the week award after leading the Yellow Jackets to a weekend sweep of Niagara, which is coached by former Saints bench boss Jason Lammers. Stella assisted on a pair of goals and blocked four shots in Friday’s series opener before adding another block in Saturday’s series finale. He finished plus-3 on the weekend.
Brown earns 1st win at BC — Greg Brown earned his first victory as head coach of Boston College on Saturday night. The Eagles defeated New Hampshire, 4-2, to level their record at 1-1-0 in the Hockey East opener for both teams.
