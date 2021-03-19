With six games over a unique spring schedule and no postseason series, prep football teams in Illinois are just happy to see the field and make the most of it.
Here is a capsule look at area prep football teams competing this spring in Illinois:
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Joe Edler (first year)
Last season — 2-7
Returning starters — Charlie Tucker (Sr., OL), Ben Tressel (Sr., OL/DL), Jestin Sertle (Sr., OL/DL), Ethan Sheehan (Sr., DL), Will Kieffer (Sr., RB/DB), Sam Huntington (Jr., RB/DL), Dawson Feyen (Jr., RB/DB)
Other returning letterwinners — Ayden Miller (Sr., OL/DL), Trevor Mulgrew (Sr., OL/DL), Connor Miller (Jr., OL/LB), Brevin Lee (Jr., WR/DB), Sam Bowman (Jr., QB/DB), Thomas Mai (Jr., OL/DL), Ben Montag (Jr., TE/LB)
Outlook — After 14 seasons under Terry Breitbach, the Warriors welcome in a new, youthful regime led by former Lena-Winslow standout Joe Edler. Two of the best seasons in program history came under Breitbach in 2009 and 2010 in runs to the Illinois Class 1A state quarterfinals, where both seasons ended at the hands of Lena-Winslow and starting quarterback Edler. The Panthers won the state championship in 2010 behind their powerful rushing attack, and Edler hopes to bring that same style to the new-look Warriors. Will Kieffer and Dawson Feyen look to be the top ball carriers back, and three returners on the offensive line is a good place to start. East Dubuque’s fresh look hopes to bounce back after some down years — the Warriors haven’t had a winning campaign since 2014 and have played to a 14-31 overall record in the past five seasons.
Schedule (subject to change) — March 19: ORANGEVILLE (at Dalzell Field); March 26: at Dakota; April 3: LENA-WINSLOW (at Dalzell Field, 1 p.m.); April 9: at Freeport Aquin; April 16: STOCKTON; April 23: at Galena
GALENA
Coach — Ed Freed (18th year, 111-70)
Last season — 2-7
Returning starters — Peyton Bauer (Sr., RB/LB), Gabe Garcia (Jr., OL), Ethan Hefel (Jr., QB/DB), Sam Hesselbacher (Sr., WR/DB), Duilio Moctezuma (Sr., RB/DB), Brady Schemehorn (Jr., WR), Clay Folks (Sr., DL)
Other returning letterwinners — Conor Behr (Sr., WR/LB), Ryan Holland (Sr., WR/DB), Isaac Somers (Jr., RB/LB), Jacob Townsend (SR., TE/DL), Bryan Luna (Sr., OL/DL), Kevin Trinidad (Jr., OL/DL/K), Calvin Quick (Jr., RB/LB)
Outlook — Plenty of experience returns for the Pirates, led by three-year starter Peyton Bauer. Despite battling an injury last season, Bauer was the top rusher and tackler for the Pirates. Ethan Hefel took over the quarterback position midway through last season — the fall of 2019 — and he’ll have more experience and benefit from leading the offense from the start of practices. Sam Hesselbacher, Brady Schemehorn and Ryan Holland are weapons at receiver, and the defense will boast solid numbers and good competition for spots.
Schedule (subject to change) — March 20: vs. Eastland-Pearl City (at Freeport); March 26: WEST CARROLL; April 3: at Orangeville; April 9: STOCKTON; April 17: vs. Lena-Winslow (at Freeport, 10 a.m.); April 23: EAST DUBUQUE
STOCKTON
Coach — Matt Leitzen (first year)
Last season — 7-4
Returning starters — Jason Hermann (Sr., RB/DB), Case Harmson (Sr., OL/LB), Gavin Keeffer (Sr., TE/DL), Jaden Rice (Sr., DL), Andrew Haas (Sr., RB/LB), Austin Chumbler (Jr., WR/DB), Hunter Hille (Sr., RB/LB)
Top newcomers — Simon Rillie (Sr., WR/DB), Casey Rowe (Sr., OL/LB)
Outlook — Matt Leitzen takes over at his alma mater after coaching the past five seasons at West Carroll, where he held a 24-25 record and led the program to three playoff appearances. That won’t be possible for his first season with the Blackhawks, but he’ll look to set the stage for a big season in the fall. Behind strong senior leadership and a work ethic coming back from six returning all-NUIC players, Stockton should be fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball. The biggest need is the replacement of key players on the offensive and defensive lines.
Schedule (subject to change) — March 19: at Milledgeville; March 26: DURAND-PECATONICA; April 2: ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER; April 9: at Galena; April 16: at East Dubuque; April 23: DAKOTA
8-MAN
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Doug Nicholas (sixth year, 16-32)
Last season — 8-4
Returning starters — Bryton Engle (Sr., QB/DB), Caleb Rhodes (Sr., RB/LB), Jacob Sollars (Sr., OL/DL), Sam Whitmer (Sr., WR/DB), Andrew Pratt (Sr., OL/DL), Daren Winter (Sr., OL/DL), Trevor Grube (Sr., RB/LB), Alex Flynn (Sr., RB/LB), Jarrett Schoenhaar (Sr., OL/DL), Caden Albrecht (Jr., WR/DB), Breyton Fry (Jr., RB/DB)
Top newcomers — Connor Tippett (Sr., WR/DB), Dom Geerts (Jr., OL/DL), Travis Slattery (Jr., WR/DB)
Outlook — The Wildcats made a splash in 8-man football last season with a deep run that ended in the state semifinals, and this season had the makings of being even more special. River Ridge returns the house for the 8-player league that continues to grow within the state. After going undefeated last year, Polo is considered the favorite this spring, but the Wildcats were ranked No. 1 in the 8-player preseason poll. Caleb Rhodes was an all-state running back and linebacker last season, while Jacob Sollars earned all-state on the line. Undoubtedly, the Wildcats will be a tough challenge for all foes in this shortened campaign.
Schedule (subject to change) — March 19: vs. Hiawatha (at Alden-Hebron); March 27: at Lowpoint-Washburn (1 p.m.); April 2: HIAWATHA; April 9: at Alden-Hebron; April 16: POLO; April 23: at South Beloit