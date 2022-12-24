This season definitely did not go the way Spencer Petras envisioned it.
But, despite facing adversity on the field and criticism from the stands and social media, the University of Iowa quarterback handled himself with grace and class.
That was confirmed by reporters who regularly cover the Hawkeyes, who voted Petras the second recipient of the Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award.
Petras received 88% of the votes from local media. The award, named after the college and pro Hall of Famer whose name graces the field at Kinnick Stadium, is presented to “the Iowa football player who not only is most cooperative with local media, but exhibits themselves with professional integrity in all interactions.”
Iowa just missed appearing in consecutive Big Ten championship games this season and Petras took a large share of criticism from fans after the Hawkeyes spent the season among the worst offensive teams in the nation.
Scott Dochterman, of The Athletic, presented the award to Petras during a team meeting on Friday morning.
“Few athletes have handled themselves with more professionalism in the face of adversity than Spencer Petras,” Dochterman said in a statement. “Spencer set an example of accountability that everyone should emulate, and few ever will attain.”
Safety Kaevon Merriweather won the inaugural award in 2021.
Petras, a senior from San Rafael, Calif., will miss Iowa’s bowl game after sustaining an arm injury in the Hawkeyes’ regular-season finale against Nebraska.
He was a three-year starter and led Iowa to the Big Ten West Division championship in 2021.He appeared in 37 games over five seasons, starting 31. He completed 56.7% of his passes for 5,199 yards with 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also scored 11 rushing touchdowns.
