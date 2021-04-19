Lukas Parik had already turned the page by the time he showered and exited the Dubuque Fighting Saints locker room inside Mystique Community Ice Center on Saturday night.
By defeating USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad, 4-2, the Saints sat in a United States Hockey League playoff position for the first time all season. Dubuque leapfrogged the Americans for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering the final week of the season.
“It’s a great feeling, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t play well this week,” Parik said after making 19 saves to improve to 13-7-0, lower his goals against average to 3.20 and raise his save percentage to .871. “They can still pass us if they win out and we lose a couple of games. It’s nice that we have it in our control, but it’s up to us to win as many games as we can this week. We still have Green Bay three times and Muskegon once, so it isn’t going to be easy.”
The Saints, who started the season 1-10-0, visit third-place Green Bay tonight and host second-place Muskegon on Thursday before wrapping the season at home against Green Bay on Friday and Saturday. Team USA concludes its season with three games at last-place Youngstown.
“It’s huge for us to be in a playoff spot, and it just shows that our start didn’t define us,” Saints forward Stephen Halliday said. “We’ve come a long way, and, if we do get into the playoffs, we’re going to give whoever we play some problems. We’re coming together as a team really well.
“During this whole stretch run, we’ve been focused on taking it one game at a time. We’re going to stick with that approach. Obviously, we have a big game with Green Bay on Monday and they’re going to be pissed that we beat them (6-2) last week. So, we’re going to have to be mentally prepared to play (tonight).”
Dubuque improved to 22-22-3-1 for a .500 winning percentage, slightly ahead of Team USA (21-23-3-4, .480). Because not all coronavirus-cancelled games will be made up, winning percentage will determine playoff berths this season instead of standings points.
“Our group is still really hungry,” Saints forward Matt Savoie said. “Even though we got the win tonight, we’re still pushing for more. We know how important it is to come out flying on Monday.”
Captain P.J. Fletcher broke a 2-2 tie with 4:43 remaining in regulation time to lift the Saints on Saturday.
Just 13 seconds after the Saints’ fourth power play expired, Fletcher scored his 13th goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre took the original shot, Daniyal Dzhaniyev chased down the rebound and slid the puck to Fletcher below the Team USA goal line. Fletcher skated near the blue line and weaved through three defenders before unleashing a shot that eluded a Lemyre screen and beat goalie goaltender Tyler Muszelik below his blocker and just inside the left goal post.
“It was an awesome feeling, I’m not going to lie,” Fletcher said. “It was a huge adrenaline rush, for sure. But, more than anything, I’m just happy we got the win. It wasn’t the hardest shot, but it was low, and Lemyre gave me a great screen. It wouldn’t have gone in without him. The goalie didn’t have a chance, and luckily it went off the post and in.”
Savoie sealed the victory on an empty net goal with 2:03 remaining in regulation. Evan Stella flipped the puck out of his own zone, Ryan Alexander helped it along the left wall to Savoie, who spun off a Team USA defender and hit the empty net goal for his 18th of the season.
“It was a hard-fought game all the way around,” Savoie said. “When P.J. scored, that was a huge goal to put us up. We came in with a defense-first mentality the last couple of minutes. They were coming on strong, and I was fortunate Alexander chipped it up and (Robert) Cronin helped me win a battle. It was kind of a lucky shot that hit the net, but it ended up being a big insurance marker.”
After 28:13 of tight defensive hockey, Halliday scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Saints the lead. Halliday collected the rebound of an Andrei Buyalsky shot and fed Zane Demsey at the left point. Demsey intentionally shot wide, and the rebound off the kickplate found Halliday, who chipped the puck past Muszelik.
Max Montes doubled the lead 5:11 later with his eighth goal of the season. Stella made a slick outlet pass to Montes, but Muszelik stopped his breakaway attempt. Kenny Connors won a battle in the corner for the rebound and slid the puck behind the net to Riley Stuart, who made a quick pass to Montes for a shot from just outside the blue paint that handcuffed the goaltender.
“It started with a great pass by Stella, but Kenny had a nice battle and Stu got the puck low and found me in the slot,” Montes said. “I saw the opening and took the shot, and luckily it went in.
“That was huge. Team USA is one of the most-skilled teams in the league and being up two really helped us with our confidence. We outplayed them that second period, and we felt we had the game in hand.”
Team USA eventually tied the game on goals by Ryan Chesley and Devin Kaplan in the first 12:33 of the third stanza.
“The greatest part was it wasn’t easy and we responded really well after being caught,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “This game was never going to be the end of our season. It was just a catalyst to have some control moving into our last four games.”
The Saints outshot Team USA, 37-21, while both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.