BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway will wrap up its racing season tonight with the inaugural appearance of the Super Late Model Racing Hoker Trucking East Series at the track.
Justin Kay, a Dubuque Speedway regular from Wheatland, Iowa, currently leads the series point standings with 2,282 for a 22-point cushion on Todd Cooney, of Des Moines. Dave Eckrich, of Oxford, Iowa, ranks third with 2,224 points; while Charlie McKenna, of Ames, Iowa, sits in fourth with 2,202; and Chad Holladay, of Muscatine, Iowa, rounds out the top five with 2,190. Jeff Tharp, of Sherrill, Iowa, ranks ninth with 2,128 points.
Including tonight, the series has just five nights of racing remaining on the schedule. It visits West Liberty (Iowa) Raceway on Friday night and Davenport (Iowa) Speedway on Saturday before Championship Weekend on Oct. 1-2 at Greenwood, Neb. The Saturday card will be punctuated by the 28th running of the Governor’s Cup.
This is just the second season for the Super Late Model Racing-Hoker Trucking East Series. Tad Pospisil of Norfolk, Neb., claimed the inaugural title in 2020.
Tonight’s card includes six support classes: Modifieds, SportMods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Nostalgic Late Models, and the Midwest Jalopies. There is no entry fee for the support classes.
The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. today, and the grandstand opens at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6 p.m., with racing to follow.
Grandstand tickets for adults cost $20, while seniors and teens pay $17. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes cost $35.
For more information on the series or tonight’s card, visit drttrakracing.com or DRT TRAK Racing Inc. on Facebook.
SPECHT SELECTED TO PLAY IN ALL-AMERICAN GAME
Dubuque Wahlert senior outfielder Tommy Specht has been selected to participate in the Baseball Factory All-American Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals. The game features 40 of the top high school seniors in the country and serves as another key evaluation for next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Specht, who played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic last month at the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park, will be the only Iowan participating in the Baseball Factory event. Last fall, Dubuque’s Ian Moller went 1-for-3 to help the National League defeat the American League, 16-2, at the Baseball Factory event in Frisco, Texas.
Specht has been playing for the Cincinnati Reds Scout Team during the fall portion of his schedule. Next weekend, he will participate in the New Balance Future Star Series at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. The following weekend, Specht will wrap up a busy fall schedule by playing in the World Wooden Bat Association tournament in Jupiter, Fla.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK HIRES HERMSEN AS HEAD COACH
Former West Delaware High School all-state pitcher/shortstop B.J. Hermsen has been hired as the new head coach of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School baseball program.
The 31-year-old will replace Casey Klunder, who stepped down after leading the Go-Hawks to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament to take the head coaching position at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
A sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2008, Hermsen spent five seasons in the organization before opting to retire. He advanced as high as Double A, but Tommy John surgery forced him to miss the entire 2015 season and the Twins decided not to re-sign him.
Hermsen served as an assistant baseball coach at his alma mater for two seasons beginning in 2015 before moving to Waverly, where he has been an assistant boys basketball coach since 2016. Hermsen, his wife and son moved to Shell Rock in November.