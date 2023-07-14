A pair of Dubuque County baseball teams earned No. 1 seeds for next week’s Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournaments in Iowa City and Carroll.
Western Dubuque, the defending state champion and the No. 1-ranked team the entire season, landed the No. 1 seed in Class 3A with a 33-9 record and will face eighth-seeded Harlan (22-14) at 5 p.m. Monday at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. In the second quarterfinal of the night session, No. 4-seeded Dubuque Wahlert (29-13) faces No. 5-seeded Ballard (2-10) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of those games face off in Wednesday’s semifinals at a time to be determined, and the state championship game is set for 5 p.m. Friday.
Western Dubuque and Wahlert split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference games this season. The Golden Eagles won the first game, 6-5, on June 16, while the Bobcats completed an 8-7 victory over Wahlert on June 29 after it had been suspended due to a lights issue at Petrakis Park on June 16.
Recommended for you
Western Dubuque will be appearing in its seventh summer state tournament and won its first title last summer. Wahlert has been to nine summer state tournaments and five in nine years.
The bottom half of the Class 3A bracket includes North Polk (27-5) vs. Spencer (23-7) at 11:30 a.m. Monday and Marion (30-6) vs. Carlisle (22-12) at 2 p.m.
Following substate final losses to the top two ranked teams, Beckman Catholic (22-9) vaulted to the No. 1 seed in Class 2A and will square off with eighth-seeded Pella Christian (18-16) at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Merchants Stadium in Carroll. The second quarterfinal features West Lyon (24-2) vs. Van Buren County (26-3) at 1:30 p.m.
Cascade (24-8) faces Woodward-Granger (20-5) at 4:30 p.m. in the first quarterfinal of the night session, while Underwood (23-3) meets Williamsburg (20-19) at 7 p.m.
The semifinals will take place at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, with the state championship game set for 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Beckman and Cascade are appearing in the same state tournament for the second straight season and the third time overall, including 1982. Beckman will be seeking the seventh state title in program history in its 20th trip to state, while Cascade is seeking its first state title in six trips. The Cougars are appearing in back-to-back state tournaments for the first time.
Beckman and Cascade met in a River Valley Conference doubleheader June 15 in Cascade, with the Cougars winning the first game, 4-3, and the Trailblazers taking the nightcap, 1-0.