A pair of Dubuque County baseball teams earned No. 1 seeds for next week’s Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournaments in Iowa City and Carroll.

Western Dubuque, the defending state champion and the No. 1-ranked team the entire season, landed the No. 1 seed in Class 3A with a 33-9 record and will face eighth-seeded Harlan (22-14) at 5 p.m. Monday at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. In the second quarterfinal of the night session, No. 4-seeded Dubuque Wahlert (29-13) faces No. 5-seeded Ballard (2-10) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of those games face off in Wednesday’s semifinals at a time to be determined, and the state championship game is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

