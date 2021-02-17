Here is a capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 2A state dual tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines:
Quarterfinal pairings (9 a.m.) — No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton; No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Independence; No. 2 Crestwood vs. No. 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg; No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Winterset
Semifinals (1 p.m.) — West Delaware/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner vs. Assumption/Independence winner; Crestwood/Creston winner vs. Osage/Winterset winner
Final — Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook — West Delaware has qualified for each of the last four seasons and has won the last two dual championships. The Hawks own three total dual titles and have two more runner-up finishes. West Delaware only faced one team in the field during the regular season. The Hawks beat Independence, 45-21, on Jan. 28. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is making its seventh appearance and third consecutive. Assumption leads all teams in the 2A field with 21 previous appearances in the tournament and has qualified each year since 2008. The Knights have won nine dual titles, including five between 2011-16. Winterset has made 16 appearances while Creston/Orient-Macksburg is in the final eight for the 14th time. Independence and Osage both qualified for the 11th time, and Crestwood is making just its second appearance.