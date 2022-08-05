Harold Reynolds will return to his roots with his next assignment for the MLB Network.
The two-time all-star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 1991 Roberto Clemente Award recipient will provide color commentary for the Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will meet in a High Class A Midwest League game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A first-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 1980, Reynolds began his professional baseball career the following summer for the Wausau Timbers of the Midwest League. The switch-hitting second baseman reached the big leagues in 1983 and later played for the Baltimore Orioles and California Angels before retiring in 1994 with a career .258 batting average and turning to broadcasting.
“I played in Quad Cities and I played in Cedar Rapids, at least passing through there, so it’s pretty cool for me to have the opportunity to call this game,” Reynolds said Wednesday during a Zoom meeting coordinated by Major League Baseball. “I’ve been looking through both of their rosters, and I recognize a lot of the names from the draft and prospects shows we’ve done. It’s a great collection of talent, and there are a number of guys on both teams on (big league teams’) 40-man rosters, so it should be a great game.”
The Kernels are affiliated with the Minnesota Twins and the River Bandits with the Kansas City Royals.
Reynolds will work on a three-man broadcast with play-by-play announcer Greg Amsinger and reporter Jon Morosi as part of extensive coverage from MLB Network.
“One of the things we try to do is entertain,” Reynolds said. “You’re going to get a chance to meet and talk to the players and special guests and try to entertain the people at home. The beauty of Minor League Baseball is the purity of it.
“We love getting out of the studio and getting a chance to go to events like this. We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”
Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar will co-host the MLB Network’s “Intentional Talk” program at 3 p.m., and Amsinger and Reynolds will follow at 4 p.m. with “MLB Tonight” on both Wednesday and Thursday. The Reds and Cubs game will be nationally broadcast on FOX at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
The Field of Dreams Game will shine a spotlight on Major League Baseball during the dog days of the season and when many sports fans begin looking forward to college and professional football.
“This is an exciting moment and opportunity for Major League Baseball,” Reynolds said. “Any time we get a chance to showcase the different things we do in our sport, it stands up there as a shining light.
“Last year didn’t hurt at all. It helped a great deal. It was an amazing game, and the setting was incredible. It took everybody by surprise at how well it was put on and presented, and then the players performed. This year, we’re taking it a step further with the minor league game.”
Last summer’s inaugural Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees attracted 5.87 million television viewers, the largest regular-season audience for an MLB game since 2005. The Sports Business Journal later named it the ‘Best New Event’ of 2021.
Jeremiah Yolkut, the vice president of global events for Major League Baseball, said fans attending the game can expect another memorable atmosphere.
“When fans come on the site, they’re not only getting a baseball game, they’re getting a full experience,” Yolkut said during the Zoom meeting. “Everything we do is designed to make it something special they can walk away with, and so too for those who are watching on Fox. We want to make sure they’re experiencing the same specialness we experienced last year, but in unique ways this year.”
Yolkut credited MLB’s national vendors, as well as local partners, for creating another special lineup.
“You couldn’t ask for better hosts than this,” he said. “The City of Dubuque, the City of Dyersville and Dubuque County — everybody has been at the table in the planning of this game since the inception of the concept.”
The same goes for Murray Cook, the president of BrightView Sports Turf Division and an MLB consultant who oversaw the building of the stadium on the Field of Dreams site. Construction began in 2019, a year ahead of the scheduled date for the first Field of Dreams Game that MLB postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a dream come true to build this field,” Cook said during the Zoom meeting. “We’ve built a lot of fields around the world, but when you come to Iowa you see all the resources and the great partners — like Musco (Lighting) an hour away and John Deere nearby — who make it easier.
“We’re excited to have the teams come out and pop a few into the corn. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.