Harold Reynolds will return to his roots with his next assignment for the MLB Network.

The two-time all-star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 1991 Roberto Clemente Award recipient will provide color commentary for the Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will meet in a High Class A Midwest League game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

