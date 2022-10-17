Two years ago, Ian Moller and Tommy Specht sat across the room from one other in a mathematics class at Dubuque Wahlert High School.
Both dreamed of playing professional baseball, but neither could have ever imagined sharing a Major League Baseball dugout on a mid-October evening. It happened Friday, when the Texas Rangers concluded their fall instructional league schedule by scrimmaging Texas Christian University at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“Tommy’s a great dude, and I hope we get to share the same field for a lot more years down the road,” Moller said Sunday night. “I’m sure it’s a little more common with players from some of the bigger states, but it’s pretty rare that you have two guys from Iowa in the same organization, let alone the same city and the same high school … and the same math class. It’s pretty cool.”
The Rangers selected Moller, a 6-foot, 200-pound catcher, in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. He spent his first full season of professional baseball with the Down East Wood Ducks, a Class A Carolina League affiliate located in Kinston, N.C., before reporting the Rangers’ complex in Surprise, Ariz., for fall instructional ball.
This summer, Texas drafted Specht, a 6-3, 200-pound outfielder, in the sixth round. He signed a few weeks later and spent the balance of the season in Surprise, first playing in the Arizona Complex League and later in instructional ball.
“I’ve made a lot of great friends in the short time I’ve been with the Rangers, but having that personal connection with Ian is really, really cool,” Specht said Sunday, a day after returning home for the offseason. “It’s special to be able to talk to someone about Dubuque and our memories and experiences from back home.”
The gravity of the situation hit home when the Rangers scrimmaged at Oklahoma State University on Oct. 10. Moller batted fourth in the lineup, with Specht right behind him.
“It was kind of surreal to be in the on-deck circle when he was hitting,” Specht said. “Players from cold-weather states don’t always get a lot of respect, but here we were, two guys who came from the same place back-to-back in the lineup. It was cool to be on his team and spend a lot of time together. I was super happy about that.”
The Rangers also played at the University of Oklahoma and two games at the University of Arkansas last week before the finale against TCU. The instructional league coaches spread the playing time around equally, so Specht and Moller played roughly half of the five games.
“We faced a lot of guys with big arms who are going to be in pro ball very soon, so it was a really good learning experience for me,” Specht said. “It felt really good to get some high-level at-bats under my belt. Instructional league was a great opportunity to learn under some higher-level minor league guys which is ultimately going to boost me really well for next year. I’ll have a much better idea of what to expect going into spring training.”
The Rangers put Moller on a slightly different fall program following his first full season of pro ball. He spent the first 2½ working out and honing fundamentals, and the last two weeks playing in games.
“It was really good to be able to take the stuff I’d been working on the first couple of weeks and apply it to playing in games,” said Moller, whose family relocated to Texas this summer. “It was important to have that going into the offseason.
“I’m not going to lie. It’s been a long year, so I’m a little tired. It’s going to be nice to take a couple of weeks off, get acclimated to Texas and spent some time with my family. It won’t be long, and I’ll be right back at it, getting ready for spring training.”
Specht also welcomed a return to Dubuque after a whirlwind three months after the MLB Draft.
“It’s a little colder up here than Arizona, but I’m excited to see my friends and family,” he said.
