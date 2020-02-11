The Dubuque Fighting Saints play their only Tuesday night game of the season tonight in Waterloo. Here is a capsule look at the game:
FIGHTING SAINTS (27-9-1) AT WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (28-9-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. at Young Arena
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: The Saints have won three of the five meetings so far, with three remaining including tonight. The Saints have won, 7-1 and 8-2, in the two games at Young Arena — the Black Hawks’ two most-lopsided home losses in the USHL’s Tier I era, which dates to 2001-02. After tonight, Dubuque will host March 11, and Waterloo will host March 28 to wrap up the series.
Outlook: The Saints are tied with Omaha for the USHL’s longest active winning streak at four games apiece, while Waterloo has won two straight — a weekend sweep of Fargo. Western Conference-leading Waterloo is 6-3-1 in its last 10 and owns an 11-point lead on Omaha. Dubuque is 7-3 in its last 10 and sits second in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind Chicago and 10 ahead of Team USA. This could be a matchup of the top two goaltenders in the league. Dubuque’s Erik Portillo ranks first in goals against average (1.94) and save percentage (.922), while Waterloo’s Logan Stein is second at 2.18 and .917. Dubuque’s Ty Jackson remains atop the USHL scoring chart with 47 points, and teammate Riese Gaber leads the league with 27 goals.