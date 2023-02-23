Dubuque Wahlert will be playing Monday for a trip to the state tournament against a team it has already beaten this season.

The Golden Eagles built a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter of their Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal and then survived two potential game-winning shots in the final 20 seconds to beat Davenport Assumption, 52-51, on Thursday night in Davenport.

