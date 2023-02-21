Maple Leafs Blackhawks Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks center Cole Guttman celebrates after his first career NHL goal during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in Chicago. It turned out to be the game-winner in a 5-3 decision.

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

Before Cole Guttman could even begin to process the milestone moment, an old friend leapt into his arms to celebrate.

Guttman, playing in just his third National Hockey League game, scored his first goal for the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center in Chicago. Patrick Kane recorded his ninth career regular-season hat trick before Guttman potted the game-winner in a 5-3 victory.

