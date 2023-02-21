Before Cole Guttman could even begin to process the milestone moment, an old friend leapt into his arms to celebrate.
Guttman, playing in just his third National Hockey League game, scored his first goal for the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center in Chicago. Patrick Kane recorded his ninth career regular-season hat trick before Guttman potted the game-winner in a 5-3 victory.
Guttman beat goalie Ilya Samsonov over the blocker on a hard wrist shot from right wing with 8:18 remaining in regulation to break a 3-3 tie. He retrieved an off-target pass from Toronto’s David Kampf in his own end and used his speed to create a 2-on-1 with linemate Tyler Johnson.
“A dream come true,” Guttman, who played two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints before serving as captain for the NCAA champion University of Denver as a senior last season, said in the post-game media scrum. “My initial thought was pass, but I think the D took it away. I made that play a couple of times this year where I passed it and it didn’t work out, so I wanted to get it on net.”
Chicago defenseman Ian Mitchell, who played the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with Guttman at Denver, trailed the play and started the celebration.
“That was unreal,” Guttman said of the reaction from Mitchell. “I looked up and saw him, and you really couldn’t have drawn that up any better. I’ve been through a lot with that guy, so it was nice to celebrate with him.
He couldn’t have imagined his first NHL goal turning out to be a game-winner.
“I was just hoping it would happen, honestly, at some point,” Guttman said. “The way it happened, I was just really grateful for that. There were a lot of emotions. Seeing Ian Mitchell when I turned the corner there was pretty special, but not a lot went through my head. Obviously, I saw the crowd go crazy, and I just wanted to celebrate.”
Mitchell, who made his NHL debut in 2020-21, has served as a mentor for Guttman since he signed with the Blackhawks in August. Guttman, a sixth-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 2017, took advantage of a rule that allows college players to become free agents four seasons after being drafted.
“He’s really helped bring me along,” Guttman said of Mitchell. “He’s a leader. He was our captain at Denver, and he’s really shown me the ropes coming into Chicago here. We’ve been talking all summer and even during my time in Rockford. He’s been great.”
Taylor Raddysh retrieved the puck, but Guttman didn’t have any immediate plans for it.
“I don’t know, I’ll probably put it in my room or something and maybe hang it up at some point in my life,” he said. “I’ll probably carry it with me from now on.”
It’s been a whirlwind week for Guttman, who made his NHL debut on Wednesday in Toronto and played two days later at Ottawa before making his United Center debut on Sunday. The 5-foot-9, 168-pound center from Northridge, Calif., contributed 16 goals, 30 points, 26 penalty minutes and a plus-6 ratings in 39 games for the Rockford IceHogs, the Blackhawks affiliate in the American Hockey League, before being promoted.
“I really wasn’t sure what to expect coming into it,” Guttman, 23, said. “Obviously, you have to adjust to the speed of the game, and we played against Toronto twice. They have a lot of star power and a lot of great players, so, knowing who’s on the ice and the small details really matter when you’re playing against guys like that. It’s something I’ve worked on my whole life and just translating it to the next level has been a goal of mine.
“It’s been amazing. It’s really a dream come true being out here with all these guys. Going to Toronto the other night and now coming here, it’s been a blast.”
Guttman said he fed off the energy at the United Center. Then he gave the fans a chance to sing their trademark goal song, “Chelsea Dagger.”
“This is my third game in an NHL stadium, so the crowd’s been unbelievable,” Guttman said. “The atmosphere is just so much fun to be a part of. The Hawks fans are amazing, so it’s really fun to play in front of them.”
Guttman played the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons in Dubuque and served as team captain. He recorded 67 points in 72 career USHL games.
