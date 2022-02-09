Here is a capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 3A regional dual meets involving area programs, with rankings courtesy of IA Wrestle:
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK REGIONAL
Pairings — No. 16 Dubuque Hempstead vs. No. 21 Cedar Falls, 6 p.m.; Hempstead/Cedar Falls winner vs. No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock, following first dual
Hempstead ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 11 Mitchell Pins; 160: No. 7 Josiah Schaetzle; 220: No. 12 JoJo Lewis
Cedar Falls ranked wrestlers — 152: No. 4 Dylan Whitt
Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers — 113: No. 8 Zane Behrends; 120: No. 12 Braxten Westendorf; 126: No. 10 Sam Homyak; 132: No. 5 Carter Fecht; 138: No. 1 Ryder Block; 145: No. 4 Bas Diaz; 152: No. 8 Cayden Langreck; 160: No. 1 Aiden Riggins; 170: No. 9 Sean Mwangi; 195: No. 1 McCrae Hagarty; 220: No. 7 Layne McDonald; 285: No. 1 Jake Walker
Outlook — Hempstead will have its work cut out in order to reach the state dual tournament for a third time. Waverly-Shell Rock is the class of this regional and is seeking its 16th trip to state. The Go-Hawks have won five state dual titles, are the defending state champion and have reached the state finals in three consecutive seasons. Waverly-Shell Rock is the No. 2-ranked tournament team with 12 ranked wrestlers, including four who occupy the top spot. The Mustangs previously reached the state tournament in 2016 and 2018, placing fourth in 2016. Cedar Falls is trying for its sixth appearance and first since 2002. The Tigers won the 1993 state title. Hempstead did not face Cedar Falls or Waverly-Shell Rock in a dual meet this season.
BETTENDORF REGIONAL
Pairings — No. 24 Western Dubuque vs. No. 8 North Scott, 6 p.m.; Western Dubuque/North Scott winner vs. No. 6 Bettendorf, following first dual
Western Dubuque ranked wrestlers — 145: No. 9 Drew Burds; 182: No. 3 Greyson Gardner; 195: No. 12 Evan Surface
North Scott ranked wrestlers — 120: No. 4 Trace Gephart; 152: No. 5 Peyton Westlin; 170: No. 10 Seth Madden; 195: No. 6 AJ Petersen; 285: No. 12 David Borchers
Bettendorf ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 1 TJ Koester; 113: No. 9 Steele Diercks; 126: No. 3 Jayce Luna; 132: No. 4 Tycho Carmichael; 145: No. 3 Dustin Bohren; 195: No. 2 Bradley Hill
Outlook — Western Dubuque has made three trips to the state dual tournament but it will take a couple of upsets for the Bobcats to make it four. Bettendorf is the No. 4-ranked tournament team in Class 3A. The Bulldogs are seeking their 14th trip to the state tournament and fourth consecutive. Bettendorf won dual titles in 2012 and 2014 and was runner-up in 2013 and 2015. North Scott is trying to reach its 10th state dual tournament and third consecutive. Western Dubuque previously qualified in 2009, 2017 and 2019, finishing seventh in each of its last two appearances. The Bobcats have not faced North Scott or Bettendorf in a dual meet this year.