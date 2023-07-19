IOWA CITY — Jack Walsh and his Dubuque Wahlert teammates received a cool form of well-wishes from a rival school as they jogged onto Duane Banks Field for their state baseball tournament quarterfinal Monday night.
“See you Wednesday night.”
The fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (30-13) earned a date with Dubuque County rival and top-seeded Western Dubuque (34-9) in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal after both teams earned valuable mercy-rule victories Monday to save pitching for later in the week. The defending state champion Bobcats throttled Harlan, 10-0, before the Eagles routed Ballard, 11-1.
Tonight’s winner will face either second-seeded North Polk (28-5) or sixth-seeded Carlisle (23-12) at 5 p.m. Friday.
“Obviously, it was important to win this first game and not look too far ahead, but I know they wanted this matchup and we wanted this matchup,” said Walsh, a senior shortstop who has also set the state record with 12 saves this season. “It’ll be a lot of fun to play them, especially for all of us guys who played together on the Legion team this spring.
“We’re going to have a lot more information on them when we get into the box, and we’ll know their tendencies better than if we played someone else. But, at the same time, they’ll have that advantage, too. It comes down to who makes the plays.”
Western Dubuque and Wahlert split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference games last month. The Golden Eagles won the first game, 6-5, on June 16, while the Bobcats completed an 8-7 victory over Wahlert on June 29 after it had been suspended in the sixth inning due to a lighting issue at Petrakis Park on June 16.
Since the Bobcats joined the Mississippi Valley Conference in 2019 and the rivals’ meetings have taken on more significance, the teams have split 10 games right down the middle at 5-5.
“Honestly, we’re rooting for our friends down the road until we play them, so I do hope Wahlert wins,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said between games Monday. “We’re friends with the guys at Wahlert and we respect what they do.
“We didn’t play well either of the games we played Wahlert, so it’d be an opportunity to show what we’re all about. Win or lose, we want to play a good game. But neither team will do anything that will surprise the other on Wednesday night.”
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher joked that the two coaches might have to arm wrestle over which team gets the premium time slot to practice on Tuesday. Both prepped for the turf conditions at the University of Iowa by practicing Sunday at the University of Dubuque.
“It was going to be fun, no matter who we played, but it is cool to have two teams from Dubuque County in the semifinals,” Tuescher said. “And it’s cool that Beckman (Catholic) and Cascade made it to state in 2A, too.
“From a scouting standpoint, (Tuesday) is a lot easier for Casey and I than it would have been. We know we’re going to have to play better than we did (Monday) night, because Western Dubuque is the reigning state champion for a reason. They’re very, very, very good.”
Against Harlan, Western Dubuque scored its 10 runs on 10 hits, three walks, two hit batsmen and five wild pitches. Every slot in the Bobcats lineup reached safely at least once.
The Bobcats have won six straight after dropping a pair to Class 4A power Cedar Rapids Prairie on June 30. They have outscored their four tournament opponents, 35-7.
“Everyone is playing their best baseball right now,” Western Dubuque senior center fielder Caleb Klein said. “When we’re hitting the ball like we have been and we’re playing clean defense behind whichever pitcher we have on the mound, nobody can beat us. We’re playing with confidence.
“We are just taking it one at-bat and one game at a time. But it will be really cool to play Wahlert. It’ll be a great atmosphere.”
Wahlert outhit Ballard, 9-3, and capitalized on five walks, two hit batsmen and two errors. Eight of the nine spots in the lineup reached safely at least once. The Eagles have won four straight, all in the tournament, and have outscored opponents, 37-7.