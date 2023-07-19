Wahlert baseball
Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh celebrates after hitting a triple against Ballard during an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal Monday in Iowa City. The Golden Eagles face Western Dubuque at 7:30 tonight in the semifinals.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

IOWA CITY — Jack Walsh and his Dubuque Wahlert teammates received a cool form of well-wishes from a rival school as they jogged onto Duane Banks Field for their state baseball tournament quarterfinal Monday night.

“See you Wednesday night.”

