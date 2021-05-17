Sometimes, it’s nearly impossible to put into perspective just how historical a season has been.
Sometimes, it’s a little easier.
Like this: Not a single player on the current Dubuque Senior boys soccer roster had yet been born the last time the Rams won the outright city championship.
Five different players scored goals and the Iowa Class 3A No. 16-ranked Rams claimed their first outright city title in 19 years with a 5-0 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in their regular-season finale on Monday at Dalzell Field.
“It means a ton,” Foster Hull said. “It’s exciting to win city, and especially by 5-0, 5-1, but it’s also just another game. We’re on to substate now and that’s the focus. It’s just another checkmark.”
Senior beat Dubuque Wahlert, 5-1, earlier this season for its first win over the Golden Eagles since 2014. While the Rams have now won three of four against Hempstead, either the Mustangs or Wahlert had won every outright city title after the Rams claimed the throne in 2002.
Those aren’t the only milestones this season, though.
The Rams reached 10 wins in a season for the first time in who knows how long — Varsity Bound’s historical database only goes as far back as 2011 and Senior had never won more than seven matches in a season over that span. The Rams had a high of four Mississippi Valley Conference victories in 2014 and 2015 and have been listed in each set of Class 3A rankings issued this season by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association, reaching a high of No. 10 on April 13.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Rams coach Sam Koenig. “Being able to break through and hit the milestones that we have this year, we have obviously bigger sights than just the city championship and our guys know that. But it’s always fun playing intracity games because they all know each other — especially on a night like this where there was a player who impacted everyone on the field and we were able to play in his honor.”
Senior held another pre-game moment of silence in honor of Kellen Willis, a 15-year-old sophomore wrestler and club soccer player who tragically passed away on Thursday. He was a club teammate of several players on both teams, and players from each squad wrote Willis’ initials on tape they wrapped around their wrists, the same way the Rams honored Willis in their 10-0 victory over Waterloo East on Friday.
Monday’s game was originally scheduled as part of a boy-girl doubleheader today, but was moved up a day so players could attend his memorial services.
“Everybody is close in the Dubuque soccer family,” Mustangs coach Denis Razic said. “It was an emotional game. Really emotional for everybody.
“My condolences go out to his family and the whole Ram family.”
Hempstead controlled play early, but the Rams struck first.
Owen Hull stripped a Mustang of the ball, drove toward the net and crossed to Kyle Konrardy, whose shot deflected off the goalkeeper’s glove and into the bottom left corner of the net in the 11th minute.
Foster Hull doubled the lead just 70 seconds before halftime, curling a free kick from the left corner of the penalty box untouched into the net.
“I saw everybody crowding the box and I thought this is the perfect opportunity to float a ball in,” he said. “If someone gets a head on it, perfect. But if it’s on frame it’s going in.”
Wesley Jansen scored on a corner kick with 19:15 left in the second half.
Hempstead’s Lucien Gortor was issued a red card and ejected from the game with 18:09 left after colliding cleats-first with the thigh of Senior goalkeeper Jimmy Berna.
Berna was in obvious pain, but limped off the field and went straight to the flag at midfield as he awaited his chance to sub back into the game. He later made an impressive diving stop to preserve the shutout, but said after the game he wasn’t sure he was going to get to it.
“He might not have thought he could make that save, but I know he makes that save 10 times out of 10,” Koenig said. “He’s a pretty darn good keeper and he gives the rest of the guys on the team confidence because they know he’s going to come up with some big saves to keep us in games.”
Senior’s Allesandro Amadore drew a penalty less than a minute later and Jacob Konrardy converted the penalty kick for his team-leading 11th goal of the season. Simon Burns’ diving header on a cross from Jacob Konrardy pushed the Rams’ lead to 5-0 with 8:55 left.
Hempstead opens the Class 3A substate tournament on Thursday at Cedar Rapids Washington with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Cedar Falls in the semifinals. Senior earned a bye through the quarterfinals and will host either Cedar Rapids Jefferson or Waterloo East in Monday’s semifinal.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads on coming into every game 100% and not start slow,” Berna said. “If we don’t start slow, we have a chance to beat any team and I believe that.”