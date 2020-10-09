Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 4A boys state golf meet, which begins today and finishes on Saturday:
Where — Des Moines Golf & Country Club
Local qualifiers — Dubuque Wahlert
Outlook — Des Moines Golf & Country Club’s par 72 course will play host to this year’s state meet, which is always loaded in the Class 4A field. Dubuque Wahlert finished runner-up at its district meet last week, and has been led by senior Ben Vaassen this season. Vaassen won the individual city championship and helped power the Golden Eagles to the city team crown as well. It’s been far from a one-man show, however. Sophomore Will Coohey, senior Ben Cummer, junior Nick Splinter and freshman Charlie Becker have played key roles this fall for Wahlert. The Golden Eagles received a taste of their competition throughout play in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season, and five teams from the league will be competing this weekend. Joining Wahlert from the MVC will be Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Xavier. The rest of the field includes Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Johnston, Pleasant Valley, Sioux City East, Southeast Polk and Waukee. Wahlert will be out for a bit of redemption at state. While missing the state cut last season, the Eagles placed 10th out of 12 teams at the 2018 state meet. Behind a strong and consistent lineup — and while Vaassen usually brings in the low score, its been shown that it could be any of them — this Eagles team is hoping for a stronger finish in 2020.