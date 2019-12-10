SHULLSBURG, Wis. — After a lackluster shooting performance against Belmont on Friday night, Shullsburg’s Brooklyn Strang came off the bench and shot the lights out against non-conference foe Southwestern just three days later.
The junior guard went 7-for-9 from downtown for a team-high 21 points as the eighth-ranked Miners defeated the Wildcats, 69-24, Monday night at Shullsburg High School.
“I didn’t have the best night on Friday, no one on our team did really,” Strang said. “But the coaches just kept telling us to keep shooting, and tonight they just kept going in.”
During Friday’s 57-41 Six Rivers Conference win against Belmont, Strang was just 2-for-15.
“Shooting definitely didn’t go well, but our defense allowed us to get out of there with a win,” Strang said. “Tonight I had the hot hand and my teammates did a great job of getting me the ball. Our team is very unselfish, and whoever is shooting well is who we try to get the ball to.”
The Miners (5-0) took off running early, jumping out to a 26-7 lead on a basket from junior Layla Alt. She finished the game with 15 points — second on the team behind behind Strang — while junior Anna Wiegel added 10.
“We’ve had four different leading scorers in five games,” Shullsburg coach Nathan Russell said. “We have good balance on offense. We know we are going to shoot a lot of 3s and they aren’t always going to fall, like on Friday. When that happens, we have to still play with the same focus and intensity on defense.”
The Miners took a 38-11 lead at the half and continued to dominate both ends of the court.
“I thought our press really caused them some problems once we get into it,” Strang said. “We want to press every game because it allows us to create the fast pace that we like to play at.”
The Wildcats (0-5) were led by sophomore Hannah Lacey with 10 points, with seven of them coming in the first half.
“I am already proud of these girls and the amount of maturity they’ve shown through five games,” Russell said. “They are ranked and getting everyone’s best effort and they continue to improve. I’m excited to see what we can do offensively as the year goes on.”