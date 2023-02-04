Matt Connolly took his match nearly to the wire, but got every bonus point possible.
Loras’ Connolly, a former state qualifier from Dubuque Senior, pinned the University of Dubuque’s Thomas McCreadie in 6 minutes and 45 seconds at 165 pounds, and Shane Liegel added a pin at 184 as the Duhawks beat the crosstown rival Spartans, 27-15, on Friday night at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Zeke Smith (157) won by technical fall and Jalen Schropp added a major decision at 149 for Loras, which also got wins from Eric Kinkaid (141) and Wyatt Wriedt (285).
Dubuque got major decisions from Brady Koontz (125), Dylan Koontz (133) and Tyler Thurston (197), and a decision from Reymundo Raiz (174).
UW-Platteville 36, Augustana 13 — At Platteville, Wis.: Nolan McKittrick (125) and Maddux Blakely (141) won by fall, and Kyler Neuberger (149), Aiden Brosinski (157) and Nathan Wynsma (174) won via technical fall as the Pioneers beat the Vikings.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beckman Catholic 69, Anamosa 52 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 22 points, Aiden Wessels added 17, and the Trailblazers (15-5, 11-2 River Valley Conference North Division) beat Anamosa to clinch the program’s first-ever outright conference title.
Bellevue 61, Cascade 59 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking scored 19 points, Hunter Putman had 18 and Robert Paulsen 10, and the Comets clipped the Cougars. Jackson Lieurance scored 24 points and Cole McDermott added 10 for Cascade.
Southwestern 59, Darlington 57 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Everett Droessler led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Wildcats clipped the Redbirds. All eight players scored at least five points for Southwestern. Brady Long scored 19 points, Carver Fitzsimons added 16 and Will Murray had 11 for Darlington.
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 56 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks held off the Flying Arrows in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference showdown.
Platteville 68, River Valley 51 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen surged past the Blackhawks in Southwest Wisconsin Conference action.
Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Cubans throttled the Panthers for a SWAL victory.
Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers held on to beat the Golden Eagles in SWAL action.
Benton 74, Pecatonica 41 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Zephyrs throttled Pecatonica for a Six Rivers Conference victory.
Cassville 73, Albany 49 — At Albany, Wis.: The Comets rolled past Albany in a Six Rivers Conference clash.
Potosi 78, Argyle 57 — At Argyle, Wis.: The Chieftains routed Argyle in Six Rivers Conference action.
Shullsburg 85, Monticello 59 — At Monticello, Wis.: The Miners cruised to a lopsided victory over Monticello.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 46, Bellevue 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Taryn Hoffman scored 16 points to lead the Cougars to a regular-season sweep of the River Valley Conference rival Comets.
Beckman Catholic 57, Anamosa 27 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers used a total team effort to rout the Blue Raiders.
Maquoketa 66, Camanche 15 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals routed the Storm in their River Valley Conference clash.
Shullsburg 74, Argyle 40 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell dropped 26 points behind six 3-pointers, and Taylor Russell added 16 points as the Miners beat Argyle.
Galena 60, Warren 20 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored a game-high 22 points, Addie Hefel added 17 and Taylor Burcham had 13, and the Pirates (29-1) routed the Warriors.
East Dubuque 52, Stockton 39 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Emily Gockel scored 13, Sydney Mulgrew added 12 and Mia Wilwert had 11 as the Warriors beat the Blackhawks.
