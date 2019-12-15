At high noon on Saturday, Dubuque Senior coach Jared Deutsch implemented a new defense to try and slow down Wisconsin Division 3’s top-ranked Platteville.
While it may have slowed them down initially, the Hillmen have seen about every trick in the book at this point and have found ways to overcome.
Bradley University recruit Sami Martin scored a game-high 14 points, Josie Nies added 13 points and Becca Hoyer chipped in 11 as Platteville pulled away from the Rams, 53-33, at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic at the Loras College Athletic & Wellness Center.
“We have so many threats offensively and defensively, it’s hard for teams to stop a player for one night,” said Martin, who still scored six points against the defense keyed in on her in the opening quarter. “Everyone’s got the talent to step up and take over.”
The Hillmen remained unbeaten at 7-0, while the Rams dropped to 3-2 on the season. Ella Noel led Senior with 12 points and Lindsey Eimers added seven.
“They came out in a box-and-1 look on Sami and it took us a while to handle that adversity,” Hillmen coach Mike Foley said. “But we had some kids that really stepped up. Josie came out and hit some big shots to open up the middle and Becca finished really well. Josie’s sister, Camryn Nies, does a really nice job for us. Courtney Budden doesn’t get much in the stat lines, but she plays tremendous defense.”
The approach worked early for the Rams, as Noel scored on an offensive rebound and putback before connecting on a 3-pointer for a 9-2 advantage at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter.
“We tried to throw a little trick defense in and it was effective early, but they’re well-coached and have got a lot of good players,” Deutsch said. “You knew eventually they were going to figure it out and we just had to find something offensively that we just couldn’t find tonight. They are a big, strong, veteran team that took us out of what we wanted to do offensively and we couldn’t find anything to get us going.”
Martin scored on a putback and Hoyer grabbed a steal and scored as Platteville closed the frame on a 12-1 run to take a 14-10 lead. Nies hit a pair of triples in a low-scoring second quarter that extended the Hillmen’s lead to 23-14 at the half.
“I felt that we struggled a little bit at first to get the momentum going in our offense,” Nies said. “Once we found different spots to break it and cut, we found a way to score and they had to go to a man-to-man. Offensively, we’re too good of a team for that. We have too many options.”
Eimers hit a 3 to bring Senior as close as 23-17 to start the second half, but the Hillmen were too strong up and down their lineup. Nies drilled another trey in the third and Hoyer scored seven of her points in the final quarter as Platteville pulled away.
“I think we just took better shots,” Foley said. “In the first half we were living by the outside shot, and then we started looking high-low to Sami and once she started hitting a few that really opens up other kids.”
Platteville now sets its sights back on conference play with a rare top ranking in the state and eyes on a state tournament berth.
“I think it’s sticking together as a team,” Martin said. “Our core group has been playing together since fourth grade and that’s a huge key. We’re a big family and we play for each other.”