DES MOINES --- This week has been a tough one for Owen Huehnergarth and his family.
Just the chance to get out on the mat and give his family something to cheer about was enough.
Dyersville Beckman’s Huehnergarth, unranked and unheralded entering the state tournament, pinned the top seed for the second time in the tournament to win his Class 1A 195-pound fifth-place match Saturday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.
Huehnergarth pinned Lisbon’s sixth-ranked and top-seeded Truman Krob in 2 minutes and 55 seconds to finish his junior season 31-9. He had stuck Krob in 5:21 on Friday morning to reach the state semifinals.
But even after the match, Huehnergarth was a little subdued. His grandmother passed away earlier this week.
“I just needed to go out there and wrestle with a lot of heart and passion,” he said. “Just to go out there and give them something to cheer about feels awesome."
Beckman’s fourth-ranked Nick Hageman placed fourth at 145 after losing to second-ranked Dominic Lopez of New London in his third-place match. Lopez handed Hageman his only losses of the tournament; he also beat Hageman in Friday’s quarterfinals.
But just being here was impressive enough, let alone winning four of his six matches. Hageman suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder in the first week of his senior football season.
“I didn’t take any match for granted,” said Hageman, who finished the season 36-4. “I had a great time, great experience. I gave it my all and I’m happy with where I ended up.”
Dawson Bergan was Edgewood-Colesburg’s first medalist since 2015 after placing sixth at 113 pounds.
“It means a lot,” said Bergan, a sophomore who was ranked sixth and ended the season 44-8. “I didn’t go where I wanted to, but next season starts tomorrow. So, build off that, keep going and finish higher next year.”
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle has big plans for next year, too.
He became just the fifth Mustang since 1999-2000 to finish in fifth place or higher prior to their junior season -- each of the previous four eventually reached the state finals and three won titles -- after backing up his first-round victory with a 5-3 decision over Oskaloosa’s Leland Evans in the 145-pound fifth-place match. Schaetzle beat Evans, 7-2, on Thursday.
“I just ended up performing as good as I felt I could at the beginning of the year,” said Schaetzle, a sophomore who went 13-3. “I had coaches telling me, ‘top-5, top-5, top-5’ and just beating that into my mind. I would have really liked to win that match to get me into third-place contention, but it is what it is and I’m happy I’m leaving with fifth.”
Western Dubuque’s Sawyer Nauman bettered his place by four spots after reaching the consolation final.
Nauman, a senior ranked sixth at 195, won a 5-3 decision over Waukee’s No. 7 Tanner Spkysma in the consolation semifinals. Second-ranked Taner Harvey of Boone pinned Nauman in 5:51 in the third-place match.
Nauman went 34-5 this season, his second full season after a long layoff.
He ends his wrestling career as a two-time state medalist after placing seventh last year. Tears streamed down Nauman’s face after the match, but not because he lost.
Because it was over.
“I’m just really thankful,” he said. “Coming back out in my junior year shows what the coaching staff at Western Dubuque can do with a kid who hasn’t wrestled in how long.
“I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life. I definitely don’t regret it a single bit.”
Western Dubuque’s fourth-ranked Evan Surface finished in eighth place at 182 and closed his junior season with a 29-9 mark.
CLASS 2A
West Delaware won the traditional tournament’s team title for the second time in three seasons, but this one is a little different.
The Hawks won the 2019 title without placing a single wrestler in the finals. That depth was still there this year, but this time all 11 qualifiers reached the podium and two wrestled for championships late Saturday night. The Hawks led Osage by 49 points entering the final session.
“It feels really good because people don’t see what these kids have done over the course of not just this year but their careers,” West Delaware coach Jeff Voss said. “We always talk about if you work hard good things are going to happen. But sometimes it doesn’t happen. So for these guys to finish like they did, our entire team, it’s very gratifying because we know what they did inside the wrestling room and the weight room.”
West Delaware’s fifth-ranked Jadyn Peyton (152) placed third; No. 4 Cael Meyer (182) was fourth; No. 9 Reily Dolan (132) and No. 1 Jared Voss (170) took fifth; No. 6 Carson Less (113) was sixth; No. 7 Blake Engel (126) and No. 7 Logan Peyton (145) were seventh; and Brayden Maury (106) and Staveley Maury (138) took eighth.