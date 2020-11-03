CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Western Dubuque started strong.
A lull midway through threatened the Bobcats’ season, but with their backs against the wall, they came back strong again and avenged a loss in last season’s state title match.
Meg Besler floored a team-high 13 kills to lead four players in double figures, and fourth-seeded Western Dubuque outlasted No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-11, in an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal on Monday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“It means everything,” Besler said. “We knew we had to come in here and take care of it. Last year kind of killed us all, so we had to come out and take care of it and come out on top for all of us. Not for ourselves, but for each other.”
The Bobcats improved to 25-10 overall and advanced to play top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-6) in Wednesday’s semifinal at 12:30 p.m. and are just a win away from a second consecutive trip to the state finals. Western Dubuque is making just the fourth tournament appearance in program history.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-7) swept the Bobcats in last year’s state final.
“We were excited for this rematch and we knew that we were a better team than we were last year coming into this,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “It felt good. It felt good to get to play them and show them what we’re made of this year.”
Maddie Harris and Libby Lansing added 12 kills apiece for the Bobcats, who flashed their versatility on offense. Meredith Bahl added 10 kills, 14 digs and two aces, and Madison Maahs had two kills and 44 assists. Lansing had five blocks and Ella Meyer registered a team-high 21 digs.
“That’s the importance of our pass,” Scherrman said. “We want to be able to run everybody, and when we can do that we’re a hard team to defend.”
Western Dubuque put the first set to bed behind the serving of Natalie Ulrichs, who served six straight points as WD took a 22-12 lead. Western Dubuque won 10 of the final 12 points and clinched the set on a kill from Harris.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton built a quick 16-7 lead in the second set, then held off Western Dubuque’s rallies to even the match at a set apiece. Neither team could gain much of an advantage early in the third set until the Warriors ripped off five straight points to take a 13-6 lead. The Bobcats strung consecutive points together just three times in the set and couldn’t quite get the run to three.
“We knew Sergeant Bluff is a good serving team, but if we don’t have our serve receive we can’t run our offense, and we live on running our offense,” Scherrman said. “That was really the difference in two and three. In four and five, then our serve receive and our pass came back around and that allowed us to move the ball around a little bit.”
Consecutive aces from Meyer helped spur a 7-0 run early in the fourth set as the Bobcats surged to a 12-5 lead. The Bobcats eventually pushed the lead to 10, and finished the set by scoring seven of the final nine points.
The decisive set went back and forth until Bahl’s kill capped a 3-0 run and gave WD a 10-7 lead. Harris’ kill moments later marked another 3-0 spurt as the Bobcats moved within two points of the semifinals. A Sergeant Bluff service error ended it.
“Last year we ended on a bad note with them, we just really wanted to come back for revenge,” Bahl said. “We knew they were going to be a tough team to play. They played every point very hard and we just knew we had to come out even stronger.”