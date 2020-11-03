News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

NCAA's Election Day off sends message but is it needed?

MLB: Cubs' Ross, Sox's Renteria up for Manager of Year awards

Cooking with Dalvin: Vikings ground game going strong

Packers dealing with plenty of adversity during busy week

Sports briefs: Titans acquire former Hawkeye Desmond King to help secondary

NFL: Losses, frustration starting to mount for Bears

Prep volleyball: Hempstead bounced from state tournament by No. 1 Dowling

Prep volleyball: Western Dubuque outlasts defending champs in 5-set thriller at state

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

MLB: Springer, LeMahieu, Realmuto among 6 given qualifying offers

Prep volleyball: Bobcats ready for state title rematch in today's quarterfinals

Prep volleyball: West Des Moines Dowling rallies past Hempstead in state opener

Prep volleyball: Hempstead bounced from state tournament by No. 1 Dowling

Prep volleyball: Western Dubuque outlasts defending champs in 5-set thriller at state

Wims' punch part of another tough third quarter for Bears

Mahomes throws 5 TD passes as Chiefs romp past Jets

Sunday's sports briefs: Iowa's Smith-Marsette arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Gay comes up big to win Bermuda Championship in playoff

Cook's 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers, 28-22

Prep hockey: Zillig lifts Saints to overtime win

College football roundup: Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois

NFL recommends some sideline players wear masks during games

Football: Update on local players in the NFL

Column: Turner's selfish celebration mars Dodger triumph

Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

Dodgers ace Kershaw finally wins elusive World Series title

TH Sports Coming Events

NFL: Chiefs' Bell to face former team as Jets visit Arrowhead

NFL: Saints look to stay on roll, Bears seek bounce-back win

Men's basketball: Clarke prepares to follow-up on historic season

Women's basketball: Clarke ready for pressure as Heart's team to beat

NFL: Packers' Winn makes remarkable return with help from wife

NFL: Vikings' slide casts shadow over rematch with Packers

Sports briefs: Cubs pick up club option on Rizzo

College football roundup: Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois

Williams scores 2 TDs, Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech 31-13

Hall, Purdy lead No. 23 Iowa State to 52-22 romp over Kansas

Athletic director: Wisconsin has 22 positive COVID-19 cases

Prep cross country: Martensen defends title, Lancaster wins crown

Prep cross country: East Dubuque's Heiar finishes second at season-ending sectional

Local & area roundup: New-look Dubuque Saints win in opener

College football: Northwestern wipes out 17-point deficit to beat Iowa, 21-20

Prep volleyball: Hempstead draws tough challenge in return to state

Prep cross country: Benton's Martensen repeats as champ, Lancaster wins team title

Prep cross country: Bellevue's Griebel captures state championship

Prep cross country: Benton's Martensen repeats as champ, Lancaster wins team title