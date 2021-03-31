Unlike some of their spring sports counterparts, the area’s soccer players didn’t even get into their 2020 seasons before the coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a halt.
As a result, teams are going to look vastly different from their last games. Those who saw action as sophomores during the 2019 season are now seniors and will be expected to take on big leadership roles this season.
Here is a capsule look at area programs in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Denis Razic (4th season)
2019 record — 4-12, 1-6 MVC
Returning veterans — Christian Luna (Sr.); Nate Roman (Sr.); Josh Roman (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Ben Jaeger; Marcus Sierra; Caleb Christian; Sam Firzlaf; Alex Tackney; Lucian Gortor; Drew Lewis; Charlie Setter; Joel Ostela
Outlook — The missing season was costly for Hempstead’s development as a program, which lost a lot of talented players to graduation, including nearly all of its offensive output. Josh Roman is the only returning player who registered a point for the Mustangs in 2019, scoring one goal. Nate Roman was a regular for the Mustangs while Luna made three starts. Youth will be both a concern and a future strength for Hempstead. Nearly half of the Mustangs’ roster consists of freshman, which could mean some growing pains early, but could also help establish a foundation for success.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Sam Koenig (1st season)
2019 record — 6-11, 2-5 MVC
Returning veterans — Zenebe Andrews (Sr.); Ryan Connolly (Sr.); Foster Hull (Sr.); Jacob Konrardy (Sr.); Aidan Obermueller (Sr.); Hunter Preston (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Nyle Jenkin; Jimmy Berna; Kyle Konrardy
Outlook — Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Sam Koenig — who led the Golden Eagles to the Iowa state tournament both as a player and as coach — takes over the program as the Rams try to continue their ascension into a team that can contend in the MVC. The Rams have four returning players who combined for six goals in 2019. Preston and Obermueller tied for second on the team with two goals. Hull had a goal and two assists, and Andrews had a goal and an assist. Jacob Konrardy led the 2019 Rams with five assists. Finding more offense around those players and solidifying the defense around Ryan Connolly will help the Rams take the next step forward.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Dan Block (4th season)
2019 record — 12-6, 5-2 MVC
Returning starter — Nathan Donovan (Sr., F)
Other returning veterans — Brant Perry (Jr., M); Eli Shubatt (Sr., M); Jackson Haugen (Sr., M); Murphy Newlin (Jr., M); Jayden Lukan (Jr., M); Ian Takes (Sr., S); John Valdez (Sr., M); Tyler Dodds (Sr., D); Tony Montag (Sr., S)
Promising newcomers — Joel Tranel; Nick Bandy; JP Weber; Chris Schmitt; Alex Eisbach
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have the benefit of a young nucleus that played together on junior varsity to add to a strong group of returning veterans. Donovan has been the team’s leading scorer each of the last two completed seasons, scoring eight goals as a freshman in 2018 before tallying 12 in 2019. Dodds (2 goals, 1 assist), Haugen (1 goal) and Perry (1 goal) give Wahlert additional options on the attacking side. Tranel and Bandy have caught the eye of Block early in the preseason. Tranel is set to play defense while Bandy’s athleticism will be an asset.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Cliff Conrad (3rd season)
2019 record — 3-16, 1-6 MVC
Returning veterans — Sam Boge (Sr., D); Eric Monahan (Sr., M); Jordan Veach (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Nathan Besler; Schuyler Ridenour; Caden Abresch; Gauge Hughes; Dakota Volkens; Luke Greenwood
Outlook — The Bobcats were poised for a potential breakthrough last season after being led by a strong junior class in 2019. Now, Western Dubuque will be looking for a new class to step up while it drops down to Class 2A. The Bobcats are making the drop in classification as Cascade is no longer part of the co-operative program. WD doesn’t have any returning players who tallied a goal or assist in 2019, so Conrad will virtually be starting anew.