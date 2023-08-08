The work they put in on the track got them there. The work done outside of it, combined with an unwavering support from a tight-knight community, helped make it a reality.
Late last month, siblings and Cuba City, Wis., natives, Alison and Bethany Daugherty, were among 9,000-plus athletes who competed at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships at prestigious Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Hayward Field has hosted several major national and world competitions and is largely considered the greatest track and field venue in the United States.
“It was crazy,” said Alison, 18, who placed 38th in the women’s 17-18 triple jump and 42nd in the long jump. “Definitely an experience I will never get again unless something crazy happens. Just walking out onto the track, it was incredible. Tears of joy were coming. I looked around and realized some of the top athletes in the world have competed here.”
Bethany, 14, was in a similar state of astonishment.
“As soon as we got there, I was just amazed at how huge and awesome the track was,” said Bethany, who finished 31st in the girls 14-15 triple jump. “The stadium was just huge and there were so many people there.”
The Daugherty sisters reached the Junior Olympic Championships by placing inside the top eight in their respective events at a regional qualifying meet held at the UW-La Crosse on July 15-16. Alison qualified third in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump, while Bethany advanced by placing second in her age group in the triple jump.
“My husband and I were both like, ‘Well, it’s not everyday that you get to compete at Hayward Field,”’ said Alison and Bethany’s mom, Sarah. “We wanted to encourage them, but we also knew the reality of traveling that far and what that cost would be like.”
As two of six children who grew up on a Cuba City farm, the pair not only understood, but embraced the fundraising effort that would be part of their journey.
“They’re farm kids and they have things that they help with at home, and there’s expectations there,” said Sarah Daugherty. “For us, earning is part of living.”
And for sports-crazed Cuba City, it provided an opportunity to support two homegrown athletes achieve a dream.
The Daugherty sisters orchestrated a bake sale with the help of the Cuba City track and field team, a local business offered a discounted rate to support a T-shirt sale, Alison set up a GoFundMe account, and the sisters took on babysitting jobs and walked dogs.
Combined with miscellaneous donations from family and friends, the pair raised nearly $3,300.
“We would not have been able to do this trip without the support of the community,” Alison said. “I was not expecting that much support, but, holy cow, did it help a lot.”
Bethany, too, was blown away by the support.
“You just never realize how much the people in our town care about you until you do something like this,” she said. “There were just so many people that donated and tried to help.”
Alison, a three-time Wisconsin state-meet qualifier who placed second in the Division 3 triple jump and seventh in the long jump last season as senior, will continue her career at UW-La Crosse. The Eagles won the NCAA Division III team national championship this year.
“In less than a month, I move in,” Alison said. “I’m very excited to get there and see what I can do.”
Bethany, entering eighth grade, looks forward to following in her sister’s footsteps.
“The main reason I started track was because of (Alison),” Bethany said. “I really look up to her a lot, and she helped me get to where I am today. She’s taught me all of her experiences and it’s helped me grow so much.”
And for Sarah and her husband, Justin, the initial nerve-wracking moments of watching their daughters compete on the country’s biggest stage quickly turned to pride.
“My first reaction was I was nervous for them,” Sarah Daugherty said. “But, really, I’m proud of them. For them to take this on and make it through all the ranks, and finally to raise the money; it’s just a proud parent moment.”