Just lacing up your cleats and taking the field during an unprecedented spring football season in Wisconsin was going to make it memorable, regardless of the outcomes.
Southwestern junior quarterback Peerson Kephart put on a special air show on Friday night and decided to dial it up a notch.
Kephart, along with his teammates and coaches, won’t be forgetting his performance any time soon after a 62-34 win over Poynette at Southwestern High School, soaring his way into the Wisconsin state record books with eight touchdown passes.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Kephart said. “Obviously our grade, and the seniors and grades below us, have been wanting to change the direction of this program for a while now. To have a part of this record is pretty awesome.”
Kephart is tied with four other players in state history, joining Matt Ferris (Appleton Xavier, 2013), Dylan Fagerland (Watertown, 2017), Tyler Haak (Deerfield, 2017) and Bryson Johnson (Eau Claire Memorial, 2018) for most TD passes in a single game.
“It was awesome,” Southwestern second-year coach Pete Murphy said. “He had a down game last week throwing four interceptions, and that’s so unlike him. The message was that the lows aren’t as low as they seem, and football isn’t everything. He came back, cleared his head and had a heck of a game. He knows this offense better than I do.”
Kephart finished 30-for-49 through the air for 465 yards and the eight TDs with no interceptions. As if that wasn’t enough, he also plays defensive back and returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Wildcats (1-4) a 21-7 lead in the second quarter en route to their first win of the abbreviated season.
“I thought our defense played really well,” Kephart said. “(Poynette) ran a lot of screen plays, so we all just matched up in man and I had the running back coming out of the backfield. He ran a little out and I just jumped it and took it to the house.”
After starting running back Jordan Pergande went down with an injury on his first carry of the game against Poynette, the Wildcats — who run a passing attack like that of nearby NCAA Division III UW-Platteville — turned to Kephart and his array of weapons.
“When Jordan went down, everyone stepped up,” Murphy said. “It was a huge breakthrough. It was unfortunate that we lost our running back, but the guys all stepped up and the line played great. It’s our second year in this offense so everything’s starting to click.”
Kephart opened the scoring with a 57-yard TD bomb to Ray Runde for a 7-0 lead, then tossed a 5-yard score to Jordan Stanton to make it 14-0. Kephart added three more scoring passes in the second, hooking up with Colson Splinter for TDs of 46 and 32 yards while also finding Peyton Edmonds on a 12-yard TD to give Southwestern a commanding 42-14 lead at halftime.
“We weren’t moving it on the ground and went to the air,” Murphy said. “Peerson’s taking some big steps forward. He knows our offense inside and out and sees the field very well. He reads the quick game and vertical game very, very well. He makes the game easy on himself and he has multiple athletes to spread the ball around.”
In the third quarter, Kephart completed a 40-yard TD to Runde and a 9-yard scoring strike to Stanton, then tied the state record in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard TD to Runde.
While Kephart made his way into the record books, his trio of wide receivers racked up some gaudy numbers as well. Runde finished with eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns — the senior also made three interceptions on defense — while Stanton made 11 catches for 101 yards and two TDs. Splinter closed with five grabs for 118 yards and two scores.
“All the wide receivers on our team can make plays,” Kephart said. “Ray is one of the best wide receivers I’ve been able to play with. Colson is a tall, fast receiver that I can depend on for jump balls. All of our guys can make defenders miss in the open field. We have playmakers, and I knew if I got them the ball we could be successful.”
With one game left in the season at home on Friday against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, Kephart and Runde both lead the state for teams competing in spring seasons. Kephart has 1,284 yards passing with 15 TDs and five interceptions, while Runde has 500 yards receiving with six scores despite missing a game.
“We were talking after the game and he said, ‘Eight touchdowns, that’s more than I’ve ever thrown,’” Murphy said. “Then he looked at me and just said, ‘On to next week.’ He wasn’t too worried about himself or his numbers.”