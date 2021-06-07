Logan Runde worked his way out of plenty of jams Monday.
But nothing could compare to the bind that his Dubuque Hempstead teammates got him out of.
And the way they did it.
Buoyed by a triple play to end Dubuque Senior’s potential game-breaking rally in the fourth inning, Runde and Hempstead rallied themselves for an 8-4 win over the Rams at Core Field.
Hempstead improved to 7-1 and won its fifth-straight game.
With Senior already up, 3-2, and threatening with two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, Hempstead turned the tides of the game with a rarity.
Cole Smith slapped a grounder to Hempstead second baseman Dane Schope, who looked the Rams’ Mason Kunkel back to third before firing the ball to Mitch Heuer at first for the first out.
Heuer then threw to shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer, who tagged Senior’s Jack Aitchison in a rundown before firing home to nail Kunkel trying to score.
“Well you certainly don’t draw it up that way,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “But (the triple play) was definitely the momentum shift that we needed and you could tell it kind of took the wind out of (Senior’s) sails.”
Runde tossed six innings, the first couple of which were a little tense, but struck out nine for the win in a gutsy effort.
Senior’s Gavin Guns, meanwhile, cruised through the first couple innings before hitting trouble and took the loss for the Rams, who fell to 4-8.
In the top of the first, Alec Parkin, pinch-running for Guns, scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch by Runde that also sent Alex Reavell to third with two outs.
That was all the Rams would get, however, as Runde averted more damage by getting Ben Gourley to strike out looking two pitches later.
Runde got into trouble again in the top of second, but another pair of called third strikes kept the pain to a minimum.
Guns allowed no hits through the first two innings. He walked two Mustangs in the bottom of the second, but kept Hempstead off the scoreboard.
The Mustangs finally got to Guns in the third with four-straight base runners. And thanks to a pair of stolen bases, pulled to within 3-2.
After the game-changing triple play, Runde retired six of the seven batters he’d face and Senior’s only base runner came on a Hempstead error and was left stranded.
Then the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Mustangs chased Guns out of the game with a big bottom half of the fourth to take command for good.
Schope opened the inning with a double and scored to tie the game on a base hit by John Cornelius. Heuer ripped a two-run double later in the inning to put Hempstead on top, 5-3.
“We’ve got the best defense in the city and maybe the state,” Runde said. “I just kind of left it up to them. I don’t think we ever thought we were going to lose the game.”
Lefty Joel Wilbricht replaced Guns and retired the first four Mustangs he faced.
Runde helped his own cause as Hempstead added three runs in the sixth. The Mustangs got consecutive extra-base hits from Runde and Zach Sabers and a sacrifice fly from Strohmeyer.
“We had great at-bats all game,” Runde said.
Nolan Schroeder pitched the seventh inning and gave up the final Rams run of the game. But the Rams’ final two batters grounded out to Strohmeyer to end the game.