In her second season leading the Dubuque Hempstead volleyball program, Jacque Arensdorf has led the Mustangs back to the Iowa state tournament.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Valley Conference honored Arensdorf by naming her the Valley Division Coach of the Year with the release of league honors. Arensdorf led the No. 8-ranked Mustangs to a 20-5 record this season and will play in a state quarterfinal on Monday morning against top-ranked West Des Moines Dowling in Cedar Rapids.
In two seasons guiding the Mustangs, Arensdorf has fronted the program to a 40-19 overall record.
First-team recognition in the Valley Division went to Hempstead’s Corinne Meier and Morgan Hawkins, along with Senior’s Emma Link. Meier, a Middle Tennessee State University commit, was a unanimous selection.
Meier is a big-hitter for the Mustangs, racking up 392 kills this season while adding 331 digs, 41 ace serves, 30 blocks and 23 assists.
Hawkins sets the tempo for the Hempstead offense at setter, rolling up 747 assists on the season. She’s added 230 digs, 60 kills, 45 blocks and 12 ace serves.
Link was the defensive specialist for the revamped Rams, accounting for 410 digs this fall while adding 38 assists, 32 ace serves and 10 kills.
Western Dubuque’s Meg Besler, Meredith Bahl and Maddy Maahs received first team in the Mississippi Division, leading the Bobcats back to the state tournament with a quarterfinal match against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday.
Besler is the Bobcats’ strongest attacker, accounting for 331 kills on the season. She also has 61 digs and 48 blocks for Western Dubuque.
Bahl has rolled up 201 kills, 158 digs, 19 ace serves and 11 blocks for the Bobcats, serving as another top hitter at the net for WD. Both Besler and Bahl surpassed 500 career kills this season.
Maahs does it all for the Bobcats, and ranks third in all of Iowa with 950 assists. She’s added 202 digs, 57 kills, 34 ace serves and 11 blocks on the season.
Second-team honors went to Hempstead’s Ashley Glennon and Becca Lockwood, Senior’s Brooke Healey, WD’s Maddie Harris and Ella Meyer, and Wahlert’s Lauryn Montgomery.
Honorable mention selections were Hempstead’s Leah Moeller and Becca Breitbach; Senior’s Olivia Baxter and Katelyn Egan; WD’s Maci Steffen and Libby Lansing; and Wahlert’s Mia Kunnert and Ella Pettinger.