Dubuque Senior can have a different leading scorer on any given night.
Tuesday was Jim Bonifas’ turn.
Bonifas scored a game-high 20 points, and the Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Rams ran their winning streak to eight games with a 91-68 throttling of Iowa City High at Nora Gymnasium.
Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and Daquon Lewis added 15 points apiece, and Tyler Schuster chipped in 11 for Senior (11-1).
Iowa City West 71, Dubuque Wahlert 57 — At Wahlert Gym: Jacob Schockemoehl went off for 26 points to lead Wahlert, but the Trojans pulled away.
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Iowa City Liberty 66 — At Moody Gym: Michael Duax dropped 27 points and Jamari Smith added 25, leading the Mustangs to a victory over the Lightning.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Western Dubuque 43 — At Epworth, Iowa: Dylan Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats in a home loss.
Dyersville Beckman 56, DeWitt Central 39 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Michael Keegan went for 30 points and Jack Gehling added 16, leading the Trailblazers over the Sabers.
Lisbon 59, Bellevue Marquette 56 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels went for 29 points and Matt Brinker added 12 to pace the Mohawks, but Lisbon held on.
East Dubuque 40, Stockton 26 — At Stockton, Ill.: Declan Schemmel connected six times from long range on his way to 24 points, and the Warriors beat the Blackhawks for their 20th win of the season.
Scales Mound 54, West Carroll 28 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo and Zayden Ellsworth scored 16 points apiece to lead the Hornets to victory.
Shullsburg 45, Galena 43 — At Galena, Ill.: Chandler Kelly scored 19 points and Brandon Hoppman added 14, leading the Miners past the Pirates.
Prairie du Chien 50, La Crosse Aquinas 29 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Mason Kramer became Prairie du Chien’s first boys basketball player in more than 30 years to reach the 1,000 point plateau as the Blackhawks beat Aquinas.
Potosi 52, Cassville 44 — At Cassville, Wis.: Ty Dressler scored a game-high 17 points, Nick Edge added 14 and Frank Kruser 10, and the Chieftains beat the Comets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City West 61, Dubuque Wahlert 53 — At Iowa City: Morgan Herrig scored 16 points and Mary Kate King added 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Golden Eagles to a road victory.
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Iowa City Liberty 48 — At Iowa City: Kaylie Springer led the Mustangs with 21 points, Corinne Meier and Morgan Hawkins added 15 apiece, and the Mustangs cruised.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Western Dubuque 30 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: A cold-shooting night doomed the Bobcats in a road loss.
Bellevue Marquette 55, Lisbon 38 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Miranda Peters scored 16 points, Tori Michel added 13, and the Iowa Class 1A No. 3-ranked Mohawks (16-1) collected their 12th straight win.
Lancaster 58, Shullsburg 56 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kylie Kelly shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 25 points, Bridee Burks added 16 points, and the Flying Arrows (6-9) clipped the Miners (14-3).
Southwestern 49, Iowa-Grant 44 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Abby Budden scored 10 points, and Alisa Ramaker, Hannah Lacey and Cassie Freiburger added nine points apiece as the Wildcats beat the Panthers.
Cuba City 53, Darlington 50 — At Darlington, Wis.: Kiera Holzemer scored a game-high 13 points, Parker Kopp added 11, and the Cubans held off the Redbirds.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 3,071, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3,035 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Logan Jasper rolled a 454 series, Aidan Kohl (429), Mason Krieg (426) and Jared Lattner (419) also topped the 400 mark, and the Rams held off the Hawks after leading by 85 pins entering Baker series.
Dubuque Hempstead 3,130, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,923 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Devin Eudaley (479), Christian Bies (434) and Calvin Johnson (403) rolled 400 series as the Mustangs beat the J-Hawks.
Western Dubuque 2,796, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,767 — At Farley, Iowa: Nathan Kramer rolled a 267-209—476 series, and the Bobcats held off the Saints.
GIRLS BOWLING
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,698, Dubuque Senior 2,629 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Morgan Bettcher led the Rams with a 417 series, but the Hawks rallied to victory in Baker series.
Dubuque Hempstead 2,729, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,695 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Zoe Schultz’s 407 series helped lead the Mustangs to a victory over the J-Hawks.
Western Dubuque 3,004, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,878 — At Farley, Iowa: Kirsten Butcher (462), Sara Horsfield (436) and Rylie Bergfeld (428) led the Bobcats to a victory over the Saints.
PREP WRESTLING
Mustangs win — At Iowa City: Landon Reisen, Ben Faber, Jack Smith, Aidan Dunne and Adam Ward all went undefeated as Dubuque Hempstead won the Clyde Beane Duals on Saturday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 2 — At Kehl Center: Nick Ramos floored 24 kills and Alex Pasek added 22, helping the Pride (3-1, 2-0 Heart of America Conference) to a 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13 victory over Culver-Stockton.