A new era of Dubuque Senior wrestling opened with a victory on Thursday night.
Ethan Manders (220 pounds), Mason Besler (106), Loren Cain (113), Alex Kirman (120), Jaxon Roling (126), Seth Connolly (145) and Louiss Bunsocan (160) won by fall as the Rams beat Waterloo East, 46-36, at Nora Gymnasium in the debut of new head coach Ian Sunmmerville.
Dubuque Hempstead 45, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 31 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Mitchell Pins (106), Mitchell Murphy (113), Dawson Fish (120), Landon Reisen (132), Jackson Ruden (138) and Cole Thill (170) registered pins as the Mustangs opened the season with a victory over the Cougars.
Bobcats sweep — At Epworth, Iowa: Maddox Bries (126), Jagger McCool (138), Trayton Kurimski (152), Nevin Pins (160), Logan Massey (170), Greyson Gardner (182), Evan Surface (195) and Dakota Hoffman (220) recorded pins as Western Dubuque beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 58-22, in their season opener.
Cooper Habel (113), Pins, Massey, Gardner and Surface won by fall in the Bobcats’ 42-28 victory over Benton Community.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 73, Dubuque Wahlert 6 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dustin Digman won by fall at 195 pounds for the Golden Eagles’ only victory in a loss to the Hawks.
Cougars top Comets — At Iowa City: Cade Rausch (220) and Trever Freiburger (132) recorded pins as Cascade beat Bellevue, 42-36, in a River Valley Conference triangular. Kodey Miles (285), Brock Morris (106) and Wesley Adams (138) had pins in the Cougars’ 42-33 loss to host Iowa City Regina. Freiburger had another pin in Cascade’s 60-21 loss to West Liberty.
Jake Hiland (138) won by decision in Bellevue’s 59-15 loss to Regina; Jack Hiland (220) won by fall in the Comets’ 69-12 loss to West Liberty.
Blazers sweep — At Center Point, Iowa: Alex Hageman (138), Ryan Schlarmann (152), Conner Grover (160), Ryan Funke (170), Owen Huehnergarth (220), Isaac Barrick (285) and Jake Schmidt (106) registered pins as Dyersville Beckman beat Center Point Urbana, 48-34. Barrick (285) won by fall and the Trailblazers won six other matches by forfeit in a 42-24 victory over North Linn.
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, West Delaware 21 — At Manchester, Iowa: Will Ward (182) and Wyatt Voelker (220) had pins, but West Delaware lost to the Go-Hawks.
Vikings drop pair — At Colesburg, Iowa: Peyton Gaul (120), Dawson Bergan (126) and Nathaniel Gaul (182) won by fall in Edgewood-Colesburg’s 60-24 loss to Postville. The Vikings lost, 48-18, to Central Elkader.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48 — At South Wayne, Wis.: Mason Reese and Max Lucey dropped 18 points apiece, and the Cubans moved to 3-0.
Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85 — At Belleville, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored a game-high 24, and Leyten Bowers and Dominik McVay added 16 apiece, as the Pointers held on.
Seneca 44, Boscobel 31 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Brady Smith led the Bulldogs with 12 points in the home loss.
girls basketball
Stockton 51, Polo 42 — At Stockton, Ill.: Brynn Haas scored a game-high 24 points as the Blackhawks got past Polo.
college wrestling
Loras 23, Augsburg 17 — At Minneapolis: The top-ranked Duhawks edged No. 4 Augsburg in a Division III showdown. Jared Hensley (125) and Aiden Evans (133) earned pins, while Daniel Ruiz (149) and Shane Liegel (184) won by major decision for Loras.
UW-Stevens Point 19, UW-Platteville 16 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brock Parker won by major decision for the Pioneers at 149.