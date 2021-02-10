Illinois boys and girls basketball teams have been finally given the green light to begin play for their winter seasons.
Unfortunately, the end of their seasons will already arrive on March 13 without any postseason tournaments.
Area teams, however, are just excited to get out and play for however long they’re able to in this abbreviated season.
Here is a capsule look at local girls teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Deann Petitgout (first year)
Last season — 17-13
Key returning players — Anna Berryman (Jr., G), Rylin Duster (Sr., G), Kendra Sirianni (Sr., F), Sharon Mai (Sr., C)
Outlook — After four years as the Warriors’ JV coach, Deann Petitgout — a former standout player at Clarke University who was inducted into its athletics Hall of Fame in 2014 — takes over a young roster this season. East Dubuque only has five upperclassmen on its roster, led by Anna Berryman. Despite missing parts of last season due to injury, Berryman was second for the Warriors with 9 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. Rylin Duster will run the point, but significant varsity experience thins out after that.
GALENA
Coach — Jamie Watson (11th year, 186-93)
Last season — 25-7, regional champions; lost in sectional semifinals
Key returning players — Corrina Noble (Jr., G), Claire Martensen (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Pirates will boast a young lineup this season after graduating star Sami Wasmund, and will lean on the veteran leadership of returning starters Corrina Noble and Claire Martensen. Noble will be a three-year starter for the Pirates, and she’ll look to guide the offense at the point guard position with a roster that has some inexperience. Galena took a big hit before the season opened as Maggie Furlong, a third returning starter, tore her ACL recently and is out for the season. Those players are the only three that hold varsity experience, so fresh faces will be stepping into key roles.
RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND
Coach — Dave Wiegel (ninth year, 111-116)
Last season — 10-21
Key returning players — Livia Haas (Sr., F), Emma Kloss (Sr., G), Sarah Pratt (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Wildcats will have to endure the loss of Claire Wienen, but do return three veteran senior starters. Livia Haas, Emma Kloss and Sarah Pratt have built their nucleus over the years and are excited to get out and play. As always under Dave Wiegel, the Wildcats will be aggressive on the defensive end and force teams to work for every bucket.
STOCKTON
Coach — Robyn Schulz (first year)
Last season — 25-7
Key returning players — Tiana Timpe (Sr., G), Kenze Haas (Jr.), Kiersten Winters (Sr.)
Outlook — The Blackhawks figure to be one of the toughest teams in the league this season, and much of that has to do with senior guard Tiana Timpe. An all-NUIC performer all three years and first-team all-state selection, Timpe will play NCAA Division I hoops on scholarship at Central Michigan. Timpe is an elite scorer, but is also flanked with some strong talent around her that will make this Blackhawks lineup a handful.
WARREN
Coach — Robert Culbertson (first year)
Last season — 4-24
Key returning players — Sydni Sigafus (Sr.)
Outlook — The Warriors turn the program over to first-year coach Robert Culbertson, and will be fronted by returning senior starter Sydni Sigafus.