Here is a capsule look at the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Football first-team selections:
Jack Gilligan, QB, Senior
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 5A first-team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 153-for-255 passing, 2,237 yards, 17 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 103 rushing attempts, 524 yards, 6 touchdowns
Jack Clemens, QB, Western Dubuque
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 4A third-team all-state; all-Class 4A District 2 first team; 126-for-226 passing, 2,209 yards, 21 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
Owen Huehnergarth, RB, Dyersville Beckman
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 1A third-team all-state; all-Class 1A District 4 first team; 280 rushing attempts, 1,629 yards, 23 touchdowns; 4 receptions, 41 yards; 19 solo tackles, 30.5 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
Jack Menster, RB, Cascade
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 1A third-team all-state; all-Class 1A District 4 first team; 124 rushing attempts, 1,041 yards, 18 touchdowns; 7 receptions, 118 yards, 1 touchdown; 12 solo tackles, 14 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Spencer Zinn, RB, Western Dubuque
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Class 4A District 2 first team; 169 rushing attempts, 1,017 yards, 15 touchdowns; 9 receptions, 126 yards; 9 solo tackles, 10 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss
Jayden Siegert, WR, Hempstead
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 1-for-1 passing, 24 yards, 1 touchdown; 62 receptions, 630 yards, 10 touchdowns
Hayden Francois, WR, Dubuque Senior
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 39 receptions, 606 yards, 5 touchdowns
Andrew Oltmanns, WR, Western Dubuque
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 4A second-team all-state; all-Class 4A District 2 first team; 38 receptions, 733 yards, 11 touchdowns; 5 solo tackles, 8 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss; 13 kickoff returns, 16.7 average
Jesse Martin, WR, Platteville
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Wisconsin Football Coaches Association small school all-state honorable mention; all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first-team offense; all-SWC second-team defense; 57 receptions, 822 yards, 9 touchdowns
Evan Surface, OL, Western Dubuque
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 4A second-team all-state; all-Class 4A District 2 first team; top blocker for an offense that threw for 2,228 yards and rushed for 1,649 with 41 total touchdowns; 28 solo tackles, 39 total tackles, 1 sack, 5.5 tackles for loss
Max McGuire, OL, Darlington
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — WFCA small school all-state honorable mention; SWAL Offensive Lineman of the Year; all-SWAL first-team offense; top blocker for an offense that accumulated a total of 5,134 yards and 77 touchdowns; 10 solo tackles, 15 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss
Bo Hanson, OL, Mineral Point
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-SWAL first-team offense; all-SWAL first-team defense; key blocker for an offense that accumulated 3,238 yards and 37 touchdowns; 49 solo tackles, 61 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions
John Ostrander, OL, Dubuque Hempstead
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; top blocker for an offense that passed for 1,933 yards and rushed for 1,229 with 32 total touchdowns
Brett Burlage, OL, Dyersville Beckman
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 1A second-team all-state; all-Class 1A District 4 first team; key blocker on an offense that totaled 4,555 yards and 58 touchdowns
DEFENSE
Devin Digman, DL, Platteville
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Southwest Wisconsin Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year; all-SWC first-team offense; all-SWC first-team defense; 40 receptions, 628 yards, 10 touchdowns; 75 total tackles, 11 sacks, 25 tackles for loss
Ben Werner, DL, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — WFCA small school all-state honorable mention; Six Rivers Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year; Six Rivers co-Lineman of the Year; all-Six Rivers first-team offense; all-Six Rivers first-team defense; key blocker for an offense that totaled 1,991 yards and 22 touchdowns; 36 solo tackles, 110 total tackles, 3 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
David Nies, DL, River Ridge
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Six Rivers Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year; Six Rivers co-Lineman of the Year; all-Six Rivers first-team offense; all-Six Rivers first-team defense; top blocker for an offense that passed for 1,130 yards and rushed for 2,368 with 40 combined touchdowns; 38 solo tackles, 61 total tackles, 10 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles
Jason Koopmann, DL, Dyersville Beckman
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 1A first-team all-state; all-Class 1A District 4 first team; key blocker on an offense that threw for 1,380 yards and rushed for 3,175 with 58 combined touchdowns; 20 solo tackles, 29.5 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss
Logan Drone, LB, River Ridge (Wis.)
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Six Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year; all-Six Rivers first-team offense; all-Six Rivers first-team defense; 46-for-90 passing, 944 yards, 9 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 105 rushing attempts, 943 yards, 11 touchdowns; 1 reception, 38 yards, 1 touchdown; 43 solo tackles, 93 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
Wyatt Voelker, LB, West Delaware
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 3A first-team all-state; all-Class 3A District 3 first team; 147 rushing attempts, 878 yards, 13 touchdowns; 56 solo tackles, 66 total tackles, 5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss
Elliot Naughton, LB, Dyersville Beckman
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 1A second-team all-state; all-Class 1A District 4 first team; 7 receptions, 72 yards, 1 touchdown; 21 solo tackles, 38 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss
Brady Horne, LB, Darlington
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — SWAL Defensive Player of the Year; all-SWAL second-team offense; all-SWAL first-team defense; 101 rushing attempts, 689 yards, 11 touchdowns; 35 solo tackles, 54 total tackles, 1 sack, 9 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
Lucas Tsacudakis, LB, Dubuque Hempstead
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 49 solo tackles, 71.5 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception
Owen Vogelsberg, LB, Potosi/Cassville
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — WFCA small school all-state first team; 14 receptions, 237 yards, 4 touchdowns; 41 solo tackles, 169 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Luke Odefey, DB, Hempstead
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 44 receptions, 686 yards, 6 touchdowns; 18 solo tackles, 23 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception
Ethan Hefel, DB, Galena
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Illinois Class 1A first-team all-state; first-team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference defense; all-NUIC honorable mention offense; 32 solo tackles, 60 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 interceptions; 73-for-153 passing, 1,054 yards, 16 touchdowns, 1 interception; 75 rushing attempts, 297 yards, 7 touchdowns
Carter Olson, DB, Cuba City
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-SWAL first-team offense; all-SWAL first-team defense; all-SWAL first-team special teams; 60 receptions, 999 yards, 14 touchdowns; 32 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 5 interceptions, 3 interception return touchdowns; 4 punt returns, 19.0 average, 1 touchdown; 17 kickoff returns, 27.6 average, 2 touchdowns
Cayden Gassmann, DB, Dyersville Beckman
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 1A first-team all-state; all-Class 1A District 4 first team; 86-for-141 passing, 1,313 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions; 108 rushing attempts, 765 yards, 9 touchdowns; 13 solo tackles, 20.5 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kyle Konrardy, K, Senior
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 42 kickoffs, 26 touchbacks; 12-for-15 on field goal attempts, long of 46; 27-for-29 on extra-point attempts
Noah Pettinger, P, Hempstead
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 161-for-260 passing, 1,889 yards, 17 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 97 rushing attempts, 454 yards, 4 touchdowns; 24 punts, 36.4 average
Landon Sauser, KR, Senior
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — IPSWA Class 5A third-team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference 5A first team; 40 receptions, 623 yards, 4 touchdowns; 14 kickoff returns, 303 yards, 21.6 average; 4 punt returns, 38 yards, 9.5 average