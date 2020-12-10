Dyersville Beckman’s Mason White has made the transition into the starting lineup look pretty seamless.
The senior came off the bench as the Trailblazers’ sixth man last season, averaging 9.5 points per game. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is now averaging a team-high 22.6 points per game as the Blazers are off to a 3-0 start — all against WaMaC Conference opponents.
“We lost our leading scorer to graduation, and Mason has really grabbed that role by the horns for us,” Beckman coach Mike Molony said. “Mason commands our offense and brings that drive and leadership.”
Last Friday night, White was held scoreless in the first half before going off for 22 points in the second in sparking the Trailblazers to a 74-51 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg.
“Shots weren’t falling for him in the first half, but he kept after it, got some steals in the second half and things just unleashed from there,” Molony said. “He really took it to the next level.”
White has also been averaging 4.6 steals through the first three games of the season.
“He just finds ways to get things done on both ends of the floor,” Molony said. “He’s been a fun kid to coach.”
White, who also plays soccer for the Blazers, spent his offseason playing AAU basketball.
“If I wasn’t playing for AAU, then I would make sure I was getting to the open gyms we were able to have,” White said. “It was important to me to make sure I continued to work on my game. I learned so much from the older players during my younger years, and now I feel that it is my responsibility to be that role model to the younger guys.”
The Blazers nearly made it to the state tournament last season before getting ousted in an Iowa Class 2A substate final by one point.
“That was a real heartbreaker,” he said. “That’s definitely a feeling I don’t want to end my career with. One week after that game, we were all back in the gym getting back to work.”
Molony admires the Blazers’ senior class for its willingness to improve. The seniors have steadily seen their win total grow.
“These seniors went 8-12 when they were freshman. Last year they went 18-6,” he said. “They’ve all worked really hard, and they maintain the belief that one of these years that trip to state is going to be ours.”
White said he is entertaining the possibility of playing basketball at the collegiate level.
“It’s definitely something I would like to do if the opportunity is there,” he said.