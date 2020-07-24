Dubuque Hempstead’s Andrue Henry and Jeff Rapp landed top honors in the Valley Division on Thursday, when the Mississippi Valley Conference announced it’s baseball honor units.
Henry, a senior pitcher/first baseman, earned the athlete of the year award, and Rapp fronted the coaching staff of the year along with long-time assistant Matt Cooksley. On Wednesday, the Mustangs earned their 14th state tournament berth and the first since the 2014 season.
They will take a 15-1 record to Des Moines next week.
Henry, who will play at Kirkwood Community College in the fall, is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 innings of work. He is also batting .396 (21-for-53) with five doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs.
Hempstead also landed senior outfielder Devin Eudaley and junior outfielder/pitcher Logan Runde on the Valley first team along with Wahlert sophomore outfielder Tommy Specht. The Mississippi Division first team includes Senior junior Cole Smith, along with Western Dubuque seniors Calvin Harris and Casey Perrenoud and junior Sawyer Nauman.
Eudaley leads Hempstead in several key offensive categories and is hitting .474 (27-for-57) with seven doubles, two triples, one home run and 23 RBIs. He is also 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA and seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.
Runde, who is committed to Iowa Western Community College, is batting .415 (17-for-41) with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 13 RBIs. He is 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.
Specht, a University of Illinois recruit, led the division in hitting with a .525 average (21-for-40), five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Smith, a middle infielder, led the Mississippi Division in hitting with a .528 average (28-for-53) with four doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs.
Harris, a University of Mississippi recruit, suffered an arm injury in the first game of the season and was limited to a designated hitter role. The two-time Gatorade state player of the year batted .333 (10-for-30) with four doubles, one triple and five RBIs.
Nauman, a corner infielder, batted .390 (16-for-41) with three doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs.
Perrenoud, a pitcher committed to Southeastern Community College, went 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings. He batted .263 (10-for-38) with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
The Valley second team included Hempstead sophomore shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer and junior third baseman Zach Sabers, along with Wahlert senior utility man Charlie Jaeger and juniors Jake Brosius and Jared Walter. The Mississippi second team included Senior 12th grader Johnny Blake and juniors Gavin Guns and Ben Hefel, along with Western Dubuque senior Payton Quagliano.
Honorable mention accolades went to Hempstead’s Max Pins and Michael Garrett, Wahlert’s Bennett Cutsforth and Matty Schmitz, Senior’s Drew Zillig and Ben Gourley, and Western Dubuque’s Ben Bryant and Carter Kluesner.