Challenging Darlington appears to be the goal of all the area Southwest Wisconsin Activities League football teams this season.
The Redbirds have taken up the cause, too — challenging themselves to repeat as league champions and eventually play their final game of the season at Camp Randall Stadium.
Darlington has appeared in 12 state championship games, winning four titles. The team has 33 state playoff berths — the fourth most of any program in Wisconsin.
“The pieces we have to replace, graduating seniors on the line, I think will either be just as good if not better,” Redbirds coach Travis Winkers, in his fifth season, wrote in his preseason questionnaire. “We led the state in rushing TDs last year and we think we can improve on that mark this year.”
There are question marks in Cuba City, which graduated all-state quarterback Beau Kopp, but returns four starters from a massive offensive line. The Cubans will need to reload their skills positions if they want to maintain success from last year’s 9-3 campaign.
“Strength this year should be our offensive and defensive line,” Cuba City coach Guy Kopp, in his 15th year, said. “That is where we bring a lot back.”
Trevor and Carson Syse were important players for Belleville, who, like Darlington, reached Level 4 in the WIAA playoffs last year. But the Syse twins graduated. Belleville will be counting on the return of about a dozen seniors to its program and a solid crop of experienced juniors. Belleville is the only team in the SWAL Darlington didn’t beat in running time in 2021.
Veiled in the mix are Mineral Point and Fennimore. The Pointers graduated Dom McVay, who Winkers said, “was everything to that team last year.” Fennimore has revamped its schemes with the addition of new coach Tyrell Rosemeyer.
“We are going to be a ‘tough out’ — I guarantee that,” said Rosemeyer, a Fennimore Class of 2007 graduate, who was a member of a University Wisconsin football team, lifting weights in the same group with J.J. Watt. “It comes down to grit and toughness. We’ve got that.”
Rosemeyer returns to his hometown after coaching seven years in Middleton and the last two as defensive coordinator at Mt. Horeb.
Evansville-Albany did not win a SWAL game last year and the Blue Devils have work to do to improve.
Here is a capsule look at area programs competing in the SWAL this fall:
Cuba City
Coach — Guy Kopp
Last season — 9-3 overall, 5-1 conference
Returning starters — Cael Donar (Jr., 6-0, 190, LB); Cody Houtakker (Jr., 6-4, 200, OT/DE); John Wackershauser (Sr., 5-10, 240, OL/DL); Brody Millman (Jr., 6-7, 318, OL/DL), Trent Pickel (Sr., 5-11, 170, OL/LB).
Other returning letterwinners — Darrian Cummings (Sr., 5-9, 165, RB/DB); Will Busch (Sr., 5-10, 165, WR/DB); Jamey Richards (Sr., 6-2, 175, WR/DB); Logan Gallager (Sr., 5-9, 140, WR/DB); Kolbe Hill (Sr., 5-8, 135, WR/DB); Levi Muller (Sr., 6-1, 205, OL/DL), Alex Jerry (Sr., 6-1, 210, OL/DL).
Promising newcomers — Tyson Richard (Soph., 6-0, 154, QB/DB); Breyden Johll (Soph., 6-2, 178, QB/DE).
Outlook — Just about every player who touched the ball for Cuba City in 2021 graduated. Replacing skilled positions, including TH Player of the Year Beau Kopp, is something that can’t be done. Instead, the Cubans will improvise using a core of senior letterwinners, and possibly a sophomore at quarterback, to get the job done. The Cubans have impressive size on a line including four returning starters. Still, Guy Kopp reeled off the names of 15 starters in the platoon system from last season who graduated. It’s step-up time in Cuba City. In the hearts of the team will be offensive line coach Joe Schambow, who passed away from cancer since last season. “The kids just loved him,” Guy Kopp said.
Schedule — Aug., 19: at Bonduel; Aug. 26: LANCASTER; Sept. 2: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Sept. 9: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Sept. 16: at Belleville; Sept. 23: PARKVIEW/ALBANY; Sept. 30: at Darlington; Oct. 7: FENNIMORE; Oct. 14: at Mineral Point
DARLINGTON
Coach — Travis Winkers
Last season — 11-2 overall, 6-0 conference
Returning starters — Wyatt Davis (Sr., 6-1, 263, C); Barret Vieth (Sr., 6-2, 260, OL); Carver Fitzsimons (Sr., 5-11, 258, OL); Breylin Goebel (Jr., 5-5, 173, RB/ILB); Mason Davis (Sr., 6-4, 224, DE); Carter Murray (Jr., 6-3, 184, OLB); Tye Crist (Jr., 5-8, 165, S); Ross Crist (Soph., 5-10, 196, DL/LB).
Promising newcomers — Maddox Goebel (Soph., RB/LB/DB); Connor Larson (Soph., DB); Thomas Buschor (Soph., OL/DL).
Outlook — “Darlington.” Just saying the name of the city in Wisconsin speaks football. Six all-conference players return for the Redbirds, who have a huge chip on their shoulders after exiting the playoffs at Level 4 last year. The team will platoon, but a few players, such as Breylin Goebel, will be difficult to keep off the field as he was all-conference as a running back and linebacker in 2021. Max McGuire was the SWAL Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 and all-state — he leads a line returning four starters and all-conference returners 6-5 tight end Carver Fitzsimons and Barret Vieth. In addition to some sophomores who played varsity on special teams a year ago, the team is returning 15 additional letterwinners. As always, the Redbirds will sharpen their beak early with a game at Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Aug. 27. Both of Darlington’s losses last year were to the Ledgers. Conference foes posed no challenges to Darlington a year ago and something rare would need to happen for that to change this season.
Schedule — Aug., 19: PLATTEVILLE; Aug. 27: at St. Mary’s Springs, Fond du Lac; Sept. 2: at Black Hawk/Warren; Sept. 9: PECATONICA/ARGYLE; Sept. 16: at Parkview/Albany; Sept. 23: MINERAL POINT; Sept. 30: CUBA CITY; Oct. 7: BELLEVILLE; Oct. 14: at Fennimore
FENNIMORE
Coach — Tyrell Rosemeyer
Last season — 2-7 overall, 1-5 conference.
Returning starters — AJ Davis (Sr., 6-2, 180, WR/S); Dawson Cole (Sr., 6-1, 225, OL/DL); Maverick Schauff (Sr., 6-3, 285, OL/DL); Max Miles (Sr., 5-10, 160, TB/WR/S); Brett Birchman (Sr., 5-6, 150, RB/WR/DB).
Promising newcomers — Tristan Steldt (Soph., 6-1, 185, QB); Amryn Nutter (Soph., 5-8, 150, WR/DB); Nathan Blaschke (Soph., 6-1, 185, WR/DB).
Outlook — Sometimes dreams come true and this season Fennimore isn’t holding back on its wish list. The team has set lofty goals of contending for a conference championship. Fennimore’s regular season “Super Bowl,” may come in Week 4 hosting River Ridge. The crossover game counts toward a playoff berth. The strength for Fennimore is on its offensive line, where it has a pair of quick guards and roadblocks at both tackles and center. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on sophomore quarterback Tristan Steldt, who is coming off wrestling for a national championship, and has a skill set that may be one of the biggest surprises in SWAL football this season. That is a lot of pressure to put on a 10th-grader. Oh, and Fennimore’s defense? Let’s just say the “3-4 Amoeba” has lots of gadgets — Rosemeyer and an impressive number of staff and volunteer assistants, are working to make it as well-oiled as the Tin Man.
Schedule — Aug. 19: at Iowa-Grant; Aug. 26: RICHLAND CENTER; Sept. 2: at East Dubuque vs. Southwestern/East Dubuque; Sept. 9: RIVER RIDGE; Sept. 16: at Mineral Point; Sept. 23: BELLEVILLE; Sept. 30: PARKVIEW/ALBANY; Oct. 7: at Cuba City; Oct. 14: DARLINGTON
