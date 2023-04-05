The Mississippi Valley Conference girls soccer season has arrived, and the four area programs have varying levels of preseason expectations — but all have the same goal of ending the season at the state tournament in Des Moines.
On paper, Dubuque Hempstead would appear the most likely to break through with a strong returning class from a team that posted a winning record in 2022.
Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque expect to improve on last year’s sub-.500 finishes, but all three have reasons to be optimistic.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Alesha Trilk (4th season)
Last year — 9-7 overall, 3-3 MVC
Returning starters — Elena Kapparos (Jr., F); Lydia Hefel (Sr., GK); Madeline Bowers (Sr., MF); Olivia Kennedy (Jr., D); Audrey Hruska (Jr., M)
Other returning veterans — Olivia Edwards (Jr., D); Lauren Henneberry (Jr., D); Alia Nevarez (Jr., D); Alyvia Wortley Waters (Jr., D); Rachel Richter (Jr., D); Laney Minger (Jr., D); Lauren Roman (Jr., MF); Evie Henneberry (Soph., F); Ava Witter (Soph., F); Shayla Murphy (Soph., GK)
Outlook — The Mustangs are excited for this season and a lot of that has to do with the returning class. Hempstead lost just one all-conference player last year and returns a very experienced roster. Another plus this season for Trilk, who played at Hempstead as Alesha Duccini will be a deeper roster than in previous season. Kapparos is the primary threat at the top of the Mustangs’ formation after scoring 11 goals and adding three assists last season. Roman added three goals and Kennedy had two. Hefel returns in goal after making 140 saves and allowing 38 goals last spring.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Lindsay Wardlow (3rd season)
Last year — 4-11
Returning starters — Fantu Andrews (Sr.); Leah Chandlee (Jr.); Lily Tschiggfrie (Jr.); Myrissa McGrane (Sr.); Ellie Richardson (Soph.)
Other returning veterans — Isabelle Berna (Soph.); Maggie Firzlaff (Soph.); Meredith Enabnit (Jr.); Sophia Thomas (Jr.); Ayla Kemp (Jr.); Savannah Snyder (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Hannah Crampton (Fr.); Taylor Preston (Fr.); Macie Conner (Fr.); Lauren Hamilton (Fr.); Samantha McDonald (Sr.)
Outlook — The Rams have elevated expectations this season with the return of five starters and a solid complement of other letterwinners. Richardson led the team last year with nine points (four goals, one assist). Andrews added three goals and an assist, Tschiggfrie had two goals and two assists, and Chandlee had two assists. The team scored just 13 goals last year and allowed 52. Finding more offense and finding a way to shut down their opponents could help the Rams reach their goals this spring.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Savannah Johnson (2nd season)
Last year — 7-11
Returning starters — Liliana Marreo-O’Hea (Sr.); Amya Lavenz (Sr.); Ana Rivera (Jr.), Claire Lueken (Soph.); Brielle Berning (Soph.); Mia Brooner (Sr.); Laura Cushman (Jr.); Nora King (Sr.); Maddie Mohr (Soph.); Alison Munshower (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Myla Breithaupt (Soph.); Meghan McDonald (Sr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles will have a much different look this season despite returning 10 players with at least nine starts last season. Someone will need to step and replace the production of Emma Donovan, who led the team with 12 goals and seven assists as a junior last season. Berning is the top returning scorer after tallying fived goals and four assists. Marrero-O’Hea had four goals and three assists. Rivera added three goals and two assists, Brooner had two goals and Lueken chipped in a goal and two assists. Lavenz, who also scored a goal last season, returns at goalkeeper.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Cecelia Zangara (19th season)
Last year — 5-8 overall, 1-5 MVC
Returning starters — Grace Bower (Sr.); Natalie Coyle (Jr.); Taryn Faulkner (Soph.); Alyssa Lux (Sr.); Maggie Scherbring (Sr.); Olivia Thul (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Josie Manternach (Soph.); Leah Schwenker (Jr.); Lauren Theisen (Jr.); Makayla Cuellar (Soph.); Kylie Monahan (Jr.); Jadyn Thurm (Jr.); Alejandra Vega (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Lilliana Theisen (Fr.); Taryn Hoffman (Sr.); Alie Hilbert (Sr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats are expecting a bump up this season after returning all but one goal from its offensive attack last season. Zangara is the only coach in program history and has built a program that is able to reload from season to season. But the Bobcats have a major hole to fill in their defense with the graduation of longtime goalkeeper Faith Krapfl. Coyle led the team with five goals and three assists last year. Thul scored two goals, and Monahan, Manternach and Bower had one each. Monahan, Manternach and Lauren Theisen registered one assist each last spring. Schwenker saw limited time in goal last season and made three saves.
