The opportunity is there to step in and contribute.
A total of just four swimmers — two at Dubuque Hempstead and two at Dubuque Senior — return to the pool this season after competing at the state meet last winter. Both city schools, as well as Platteville/Lancaster in Wisconsin, have an influx of new talent expected to contribute right away.
Here is a capsule look at the boys high school swimming season:
SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (7th season)
Last season — 25th Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Junior Jarrett Herber finished 30th at state in both of his events with a 22.60 in the 50 freestyle and a 54.99 in the 100 butterfly. Sophomore Zack Heiar made the B final in the 100 breaststroke and finished 13th in 1:50.30 and placed 28th with a 2:02.18 in the 200 individual medley.
Other returning letterwinner — Walter Freund (soph., freestyle, backstroke).
Promising newcomers — William Fry (fr., backstroke, fly, I.M.), Duncan Friend (fr., backstroke, sprints), Alex Dixon (jr., sprints), Ben Schaeffer (fr., sprints).
Rams swimming in college — Brian Day (Loras), Gavin Hall (Iowa Central), Brady Noel (Iowa Lakes).
Outlook — The Rams will open the season with a much larger roster than in the past few seasons, as 20 swimmers will give the squad plenty of depth and the ability to compete in dual meets. That includes 15 freshmen and sophomore newcomers who will contribute immediately. Senior’s relays look to go from not qualifying for state to scoring team points in Iowa City.
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Rick Loeffelholz (22nd season)
Last season — 11th at Iowa state meet, 2nd at district meet
Returning state qualifiers — Junior Brandon Decker swam the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay team that went 1:38.40 to place 13th, swam the third leg on the 200 free relay that swam 1:26.62 and finished eighth, the third leg on the 400 free relay that finished seventh in 3:11.53, and, individually, he placed 25th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.73. Junior Michael Rhett Gilbertson swam the backstroke leg for Hempstead’s 200 medley relay team, took 29th with a 4:59.42 in the 500 freestyle and led off the seventh-place 400 free relay that went 3:11.53. Seniors Reece Drew, John Maloney and Zach Wenger and junior Kyle Powers were all state meet alternates.
Other returning letterwinners — Dustin Coyle (jr., distance), Brendan Wenger (jr., individual medley, breaststroke), Mason Lemm (soph., fly, backstroke), Austin Hammel (soph., fly, backstroke), Braden Lauzon (sr., I.M., breaststroke), John Sigwarth (sr., butterfly), Sean Kelley (sr., sprints), Chase Hohmann (sr., breaststroke), Zack Johnson (jr., fly, 200 free), Kyle Duehr (jr., distance), Owen Leitzen (soph., freestyle), Nate Pline (soph., IM, sprints), Riley Tigges (jr., distance).
Promising newcomers — Henry Gilbertson (fr.), Jackson Lampe (fr.), Abd Ul-Haq (fr.), Logan Westhoff (fr.).
Mustangs swimming in college — Jacob Wenger (Luther).
Outlook — The Mustangs must replace George Holesinger, who reached the podium at state four times and set a pair of school records. But, several teams throughout the state also graduated decorated seniors last year, which should lead to wide-open races at the conference and state levels. Loeffelholz likes his team’s depth and willingness to improve.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Matt Wunderlin (8th season)
Last season — 6th in Southern Lakes Conference
Returning letterwinner — Titus Wunderlin (jr., fly, sprints), Owen Fritz (jr., breaststroke, sprints), Austin Reuter (soph., distance), Clem Duve (soph., backstroke, sprints).
Promising newcomers — Rusty Wruck (soph., breaststroke, freestyle), Alex Gruber (soph., sprints), Rafe Hoffman (soph., sprints), Nathan Koeller (fr., sprints), Mazin Plumb (fr., sprints).
Outlook — The Platteville/Lancaster co-op program returned to the pool last season after a one-year hiatus due to coronavirus concerns. Titus Wunderlin appeared on pace for state before being sidelined by a flu bug and returns on a mission to make it to Madison. The newcomers Platteville/Lancaster add balance and depth to the squad and will contribute immediately.
