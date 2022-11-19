02052022-districtswimming11-jr.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior’s Zack Heiar made the B final in the 100 breaststroke and finished 13th in 1:50.30 at the Iowa state meet as a freshman last season.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

The opportunity is there to step in and contribute.

A total of just four swimmers — two at Dubuque Hempstead and two at Dubuque Senior — return to the pool this season after competing at the state meet last winter. Both city schools, as well as Platteville/Lancaster in Wisconsin, have an influx of new talent expected to contribute right away.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.