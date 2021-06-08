DES MOINES -- Progress comes in increments.
Dubuque Wahlert is ready to get back to work.
Mayzi Weig scored the game's only goal in the 50th minute, and fourth-seeded Nevada held off the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles' desperation push in the final minutes to win their Class 1A state quarterfinal, 1-0, this morning at Cownie Soccer Park.
Nevada (14-5), making its ninth straight state appearance, advanced to face top-seeded and four-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption in tomorrow's semifinals.
Wahlert, which was making its 11th appearance and first since 2011, ended the season 11-7.
Nevada outshot Wahlert, 13-9, and finished with a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Wahlert subbed sweeper Lola Grap out for an extra forward with just more than 6 minutes left in an effort to equalize.
The Eagles earned a free kick from a distant, but dangerous, spot with 6 seconds left, but the Cubs held on long enough for time to expire.