James Reeder has developed into quite the big-moment player.
The rookie scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel on Friday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. The second-youngest player on the team scored the game winner for the second straight game.
Theo Wallberg made a long outlet pass to spring Reeder and Oliver Moberg for a 2-on-1 rush. Moberg fed Reeder on the left wing and waited for a return pass, but Reeder instead snapped a shot into the top right corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season.
“Pucks are coming my way, and I’m finding ways to bury them,” said Reeder, a rookie right wing from Glenview, Ill. “It feels really good to contribute, but this was a team win. The team had a great game, and (goalie) Paxton (Geisel) was great between the pipes, which helped us game a lot of momentum.
“Obviously, scoring game-winning goals in back-to-backs gives you a lot of confidence. But I know I have to keep going and keep finding more ways to score and more ways to help us win games. When I got the puck in overtime, I saw there was an opening to his glove-hand side and I figured, ‘Why not shoot it?’ Fortunately, it went in.”
Reeder’s hustle put the Saints in position to counterattack quickly and gain the odd-man rush.
“It all started with the way he backchecked,” defenseman Will Staring said. “He worked his bag off to get back and force the turnover and get it to Theo, and Mo had a great look. But it all started from hard work.”
And that explains why the second-youngest player on the team earned shifts during the pivotal moment of the game.
“He was out there because he deserved to be out there,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “In those moments, you want your horses out there. He plays on a line Mo and (Jacob Jeannette) that we always put on the ice when we need a momentum change.
“Those guys are a little heavier, but Reeder never loses puck battles. He’s almost like a savant, the way he plays the game. You don’t see many 16-year-olds who think the game the way he does.”
After seeing a two-goal lead slip away in the second period, the Saints took a 3-2 lead at the 6:10 mark of the third period. Geisel made a pair of acrobatic saves at one end to spring Ryan St. Louis for a 1-on-1 the other way. St. Louis wired a shot from the edge of the left faceoff circle that trickled through the legs of goalie Christian Manz for his seventh goal of the campaign.
“It feels pretty good, obviously, when a guy goes down to the other end and scores like that,” Geisel said. “Honestly, all I’m trying to do is keep the puck out of the net and compete on every shot. But that was a huge goal for us. Ryan’s been huge for us all year, and he always comes through in the clutch.
“Chicago’s a really skilled team, so you expect to see a lot of passes. Tonight, they shot a little more than I expected. To be honest, I got lucky on a few of them, but that’s part of the game, right?”
St. Louis scored his goal with his father, Montreal Canadiens head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis, in the crowd. The Canadiens played Friday afternoon in Chicago against the Blackhawks and don’t play again until Tuesday at home, so the elder St. Louis decided to make a rare visit to see his sons play. Lucas St. Louis is a rookie defenseman for the Saints.
“Paxton made a huge save, so I felt like we had a little momentum going there,” Ryan St. Louis said. “I decided to shoot it, and luckily it found a way in. It barely snuck through.
“I thought we dominated the first period, but they took a step in the second. We needed to find a way to get back to the way we were playing in the first. At the end of the day, we found a way to win, which is the important thing.”
Chicago answered 5:25 later on a goal by Charlie Major, who absorbed a hit, took a Chris Delaney pass and ripped a shot under the crossbar to make it 3-3.
Max Montes continued a recent hot streak to give the Saints an early 1-0 lead 9:46 into the opening stanza while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play of the night. Max Burkholder found Montes just to the left of Manz’ crease, and Montes took advantage of a lack of pressure to walk around the top of the crease and tuck the puck into the net.
Montes has scored five goals in the last four games to raise his total to six in 13 games.
Noah Powell doubled the lead just 3:15 later with his second goal of the season. Jake Sondreal forced a turnover below the Chicago goal line and slipped a pass to Shawn O’Donnell in the left faceoff circle. O’Donnell faked a shot and slid the puck to a wide-open Powell for a backdoor tap-in.
Powell, a native of Northbrook, Ill., previously starred for the Chicago Mission youth program. He scored his first USHL goal in the Saints’ season opener on Sept. 24 but missed the Saints game last month at Chicago due to injury. The Saints won that game, 6-4, on Oct. 7 in the only previous meeting between the teams this season.
Geisel made his first big save of the game 3:17 into the middle period to maintain the 2-0 lead. He denied Mick Thompson on the doorstep with an acrobatic play.
But, the Steel eventually cut the deficit in half after prolonged pressure in the Dubuque zone minutes later. Macklin Celebrini took a Michael Emerson pass, circled around in front and scored on a shot through traffic from between the circles.
Minutes later, Geisel stopped Celebrini on a backdoor opportunity to preserve the one-goal lead. But the Steel potted the equalizer on a Jayden Perron power play goal at the 12:42 mark. Perron’s shot from the right circle eluded traffic again, and Geisel appeared as though he never saw it.
The Saints conclude a two-game home weekend at 7:05 p.m. tonight, when they face the Des Moines Buccaneers. Dubuque beat Des Moines, 5-4 in overtime, at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh in late September before earning a 2-0 decision against the Buccaneers Oct. 15 in Des Moines.
Tonight’s game will count in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.
