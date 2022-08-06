He’s a stern stressor of baseball’s fundamentals but permits his team to be free and loose.
These two traits don’t typically co-exist within one coach, but for Cuba City’s Steve Graber, it was a championship recipe.
The 18th-year Cubans’ leader and Telegraph Herald Co-Coach of the Year preached the nuances but let the game be fun. That winning combination delivered Cuba City its first conference title since 2013, its first state tournament berth since 1955, and culminated two games later with the school’s first-ever state championship trophy.
“I think that’s what makes him unique and different as a coach and really helped us win state,” Cubans’ senior captain Kobe Vosberg said. “He preached the fundamentals, but at the same time he also knew the key to winning was going out and having fun and playing as a team.”
And Graber’s 2022 Cubans played together like no team he’s coached before.
“They played as a team, they played together, they played for each other,” Graber said. “They never got down on each other and always picked one another up. They came together as one, and were able to do some great things, obviously.”
Graber said an eight-game winning streak that spanned nearly the entire month of April really opened his eyes to the team’s potential.
“You could just start to see that the kids were starting to come together,” he said. “We were really starting to play baseball and play it fundamentally. Our pitching and defense just kept getting better and better, we were getting two-out hits, and the kids started to believe. I knew right there if we play fundamental baseball, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Even when the Cubans had that rare clunker of a performance like its May 16 defensive letdown in a loss to Mineral Point, Vosberg said his coach immediately reinforced the importance of fundamentals.
“He preached it everyday that fundamentals were going to win us games,” Vosberg said. “We beat (Mineral Point) the next night pretty easily. He was a big preacher on the little things. No matter what, if we did the little things right, no team can beat us.”
Graber relied heavily on the veteran presence of his seven seniors to lead practice and pre-game warmups.
“He had trust within our seniors and he kind of put it on us to get everything done,” Vosberg said. “He knew that if he trusted in us, then we would trust him. That’s what made him such a great coach.”
But Graber is far from a hard-nosed tactician. The Cubans’ leader created an atmosphere at practice that allowed his team to bond and enjoy the game.
“He just let us kind of be ‘the boys’ and hang out with each other during practice,” Vosberg said. “He made it fun and it was a fun group to be with. That’s what helped us the most.”
Cuba City ended the regular season at 17-4 before winning four straight regional and sectional contests — two of which were one-run games — to qualify for the Division 3 state tournament.
“We just grinded out games and grinded on teams,” Graber said. “We were fundamental.”
The Cubans didn’t have long to celebrate its first state appearance in 67 years as No. 1-ranked and undefeated Amherst awaited in the semifinals.
“We went up there and played loose. We were playing with house money. I don’t think anybody thought we were gonna be there and the kids just played loose and relaxed,” Graber said of his team’s 2-1 semifinal victory.
Cuba City followed with a convincing 8-4 win over St. Croix Falls — which hadn’t surrendered a run the entire postseason — in the championship game.
Finally, the tiny Southwest Wisconsin town that’s hoisted 14 state championship trophies in basketball, reveled in baseball glory.
“The support has been there for many, many years,” Gaber said of the Cubans’ faithful following. “To be able to say that I was part of that first team is special. It’s so special.”
Vosberg added, “I’m so proud that our group of guys could accomplish that big goal of winning state for our school and getting Coach Graber his first one. There’s really no feeling to describe it.”
