AMES, Iowa — Keith Duncan was on top of the world three short years ago.
For the last two seasons, though, Iowa’s placekicker couldn’t even get back on the field.
Devonte Young is a senior defensive back, but hasn’t been able to see any action other than special teams.
Both made a huge impact that won Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown for the Hawkeyes.
Duncan kicked a career-best four field goals, including the eventual game-winner with 4 minutes and 51 seconds remaining, and Young came away with the game-clinching turnover with 90 seconds left as No. 19-ranked Iowa beat rival Iowa State for the fifth consecutive season, 18-17, on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.
“Great moment for him. So happy for him, but the bigger story is how he’s handled it,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said of Duncan. “Initially, a couple years ago he was a young guy and kind of acted like a young guy, but boy he’s been wired in.”
For Duncan, it’s been a long road back to the top of Iowa’s depth chart. The Weddington, N.C., native won the kicking job as a true freshman in 2016 and converted on 9 of 11 field goals, including the walk-off 33-yard field goal to beat No. 2 Michigan.
But the next season, Miguel Recinos won the starting job and held it through his graduation last season. Duncan redshirted in 2017, then watched from the sidelines last season. Duncan said he and Recinos have a phenomenal relationship and still eat together every Thursday.
“You want to be out there playing, but Miguel is a great kicker who had a phenomenal career here, and I learned a lot from him,” said Duncan, a junior. “I learned a lot from sitting, and I learned a lot just from taking in the atmosphere. It was kind of a blessing in disguise. I didn’t know how I would handle it, but I’m glad I had support with me. The other specialists were great support.”
Duncan is 8-for-8 on field goals this season, and is 4-for-4 from 40 yards or more.
Young has made only six tackles in 39 games over four seasons at Iowa.
With just more than 90 seconds remaining in a one-point game, Iowa punted the ball back to Iowa State. With two timeouts remaining, the Cyclones still had a chance to steal victory.
But Iowa State defensive back Datrone Young collided with return man Deshaunte Jones, and the ball bounced of Datrone Young’s back.
Devonte Young was on it immediately to secure the win.
“It was a big moment for me,” said Iowa’s Young, a Waldorf, Md., native. “I just dove on it, grabbed it, and I was like go celebrate with my teammates. That’s all I was thinking about doing.”
Waiting game — How do you wait out a thunderstorm?
Ferentz said he thought about organizing a quick practice during one of two weather delays that totaled nearly three hours. The second delay lasted 2 hours and 5 minutes.
“For baseball it’s easy to go in there and play cards. They’re used to rain delays, but for football it’s unusual,” Ferentz said.
Instead, the team managers and the Iowa state troopers accompanying the team made a food run to local stores.
“They ran out and got about 60 sandwiches from three different stores at one point,” Ferentz said. “I walked in and somebody was eating a big hoagie. First time for everything. Just really proud of our guys for staying focused and staying with it.”
Series history — Saturday’s game was the first time in 67 meetings that the Cy-Hawk game was decided by a single point. … Iowa hasn’t committed a turnover in the series since the fourth quarter of the 2015 game. … Iowa State has only beaten a ranked Iowa team once in the series history — in 2005 when the Cyclones downed the No. 8 Hawkeyes, 23-3, in Ames. … Iowa’s five-game win streak against Iowa State is the longest in the series since the Cyclones snapped the Hawkeyes’ 15-game string in 1997. … With Iowa State slipping out of last week’s Associated Press Top 25, there has never been a Cy-Hawk game in which both teams were ranked.
Cyclones tidbits — Receiver Tarique Milton set career highs with eight receptions for 144 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown. … Tight end Charlie Kolar, who has Dubuque ties, had career bests with five receptions for 53 yards. … Iowa State saw its seven-game home win streak come to an end. It was tied for the longest such streak in program history. … The Cyclones have registered a sack in 14 consecutive games, the second longest streak in program history. … Iowa State’s last five games have been decided by a total of 13 points. … The Cyclones fell to 16-4 under Matt Campbell when leading at halftime, and 16-5 when leading after three quarters. … Iowa State slipped to 5-5 against ranked opponents since 2017. The Cyclones are 22-189-2 all-time vs. ranked opponents, and 13-89-1 at home against ranked opponents.
Hawk items — Iowa has won 10 consecutive non-conference games, dating to the 2017 season opener. … The Hawkeyes opened the season 3-0 for the third straight season and for the ninth time under Ferentz. … Nico Ragaini registered a career-high five receptions. … Four different Hawkeyes set or matched career bests with eight tackles: defensive backs D.J. Johnson, Jack Koerner and Geno Stone, and linebacker Djimon Colbert. … Saturday’s game was just the second time Iowa has been involved in an in-game weather delay (vs. Tennessee Tech, Sept. 3, 2011). … The Hawkeyes have scored in all 12 quarters they have played this season.