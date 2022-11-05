Ryan Brosius went in motion to the right.
The defense, as they should have, followed him.
The problem is, Brosius never touched the ball on this play. He was just the decoy.
Instead, Alex Eisbach took the handoff to the left, sprinted around the edge and raced 31 yards untouched for the opening score.
“Just Ryan being Ryan. He draws so much attention to him, and then we hit it back underneath,” Eisbach said. “Line does a great job, blocks are good, touchdown. It was easy.”
That opening drive set the tone. The rest of the game was a steady march back to the UNI-Dome.
Eisbach added another rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Brosius ran for 190 yards and scored three total touchdowns, and Wahlert routed Crestwood, 41-6, in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal on Friday at the Rock Bowl.
Wahlert (9-2) advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth time in program history and the first time since 1991. The Golden Eagles will play Williamsburg (11-0) in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“It feels surreal,” said Brosius, who scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a 21-yard TD pass. “We’ve been working toward this all year and that’s our goal from the beginning of the season. But we all know the job’s not finished.”
Wahlert improved to 4-4 all-time in the state quarterfinal round. This season marked the Eagles’ first official postseason win since 2008, and the farthest they had advanced since a quarterfinal run in 1995.
Wahlert has never reached the state championship game.
“This is the stuff we’ve dreamed of since we were little kids,” said Wahlert offensive lineman/linebacker/placekicker J.P. Weber. “It feels great.”
Crestwood, which was in the quarterfinals for the second time in program history and the first time since 2008, ended the season 7-4. The Cadets have never reached the state semifinals.
Wahlert never let up after its opening-drive touchdown.
The defense forced a quick three-and-out and Brosius capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Rudiger.
Weber chased down Crestwood’s Robby Ollendieck for a touchdown-saving tackle on the Cadets’ ensuing drive and the Eagles eventually forced a turnover on downs.
“Coach (Clay) Finley is always on us in practice about pursuing to the ball. We know that just because they get a first down doesn’t mean they’re going to score,” Weber said. “We’ve got to rally behind the sticks, force a turnover, get a turnover on downs, get the ball back to our offense.”
Wahlert went 63 yards in 10 plays — including Brosius taking a short pass in the flat and picking his way through the defense for 17 yards on third-and-15 — and stretched the lead to 21-0 on another perfectly executed run. With the defense again focused on Brosius, Eisbach went 9 yards the other way for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.
Crestwood, already nearing desperation mode, turned it over on downs at its own 43 four snaps later and Brosius took the next handoff 43 yards for a 28-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first half.
Crestwood finally forced the Eagles to punt on their next possession, but Seamus Crahan jumped a route with 19 seconds left in the half for the Eagles’ 18th interception of the season — his third — and returned it 31 yards for a score for a 34-0 halftime lead.
“They ran that same slant like three times in a row and I knew it was coming again,” Crahan said. “I read it like a book. It was perfect.”
It was the third defensive touchdown this season for Wahlert, which has forced 29 takeaways this season.
The Eagles outgained the Cadets, 241-68, in the first half and held Crestwood to just three first downs before the break.
“We set the tone the first half,” Crahan said. “We came ready to play today … and we jumped on them early.”
Crestwood began the second half with a drive that eventually reached the Wahlert 17 before stalling and turning the ball over on downs to the Eagles.
But Caiden Simiele recovered Michael Bormann’s fumble on the next snap and Maurice Powell scored on an 8-yard run that trimmed Wahlert’s lead to 34-6 midway through the third quarter.
The Eagles blocked the extra point, and the Cadets never got any closer.
Brosius ran untouched 63 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the night one play after the Wahlert defense forced its fifth turnover on downs.
“That one just felt great,” Brosius said. “Shout out Jack Goerdt, because he had one of the best blocks ever. I was following him the whole way through.”
The Eagles stopped Crestwood on downs for a sixth time on the next possession and ended the game in victory formation.
“When I got here I said we could win a state championship and nobody believed me,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “It’s great to see a school, a community and the players all buy in and going the same direction. And when you have all this school spirit, you can do anything.”
