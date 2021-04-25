Who would have thought?
From the depths of last place in the United States Hockey League in late December, the Dubuque Fighting Saints slowly scratched and clawed their way back into contention.
Then, on the final day of the regular-season, they emphatically clinched the fourth and final spot in the United States Hockey League’s Eastern Conference playoffs. Dubuque throttled third-place Green Bay, 6-0, on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center behind Lukas Parik’s first USHL shutout, a 22-save gem.
“It’s pretty crazy that we made it in,” said forward Tristan Lemyre, who scored twice in the first period Saturday night. “I don’t think a lot of people would have thought we would have done this. But lately, we’ve just bought in and done everything we could to win hockey games. It’s a great feeling to finally make it.”
Dubuque has never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 and has never finished below the .500 mark. Saturday’s win gave the Saints a 24-23-4-1 record and the first above-.500 mark of a season that started 1-10-0.
Dubuque will play Anderson Cup champion Chicago in the best-of-three first round Friday through Sunday. All three games of the four first round series will be played at the higher seeds.
No. 2 Muskegon will host No. 3 Green Bay in the other Eastern Conference series. In the West, No. 1 Tri-City hosts Fargo, and No. 2 Omaha meets Sioux City.
By the time the third period started, the Saints owned a comfortable 4-0 lead and a playoff berth. Team USA, which needed a win to stay alive, dropped a 3-1 decision at Youngstown as the Saints waited in the locker room to return for the final 20 minutes.
“It was still important to us to win this game,” said Parik, who joined the team in late January and went 15-8-3-1 with a 3.35 goals against average and .867 save percentage. “Even though USA lost, it was big for us mentally to end the regular season with a win and go into the playoffs with momentum. When I got to know this team started 1-10-0 and still made the playoffs, I genuinely could not be more proud of these guys.
“I can’t say enough about tonight’s effort. We played great (Friday), but the third period kind of got away from us. We took something from that. We knew we had to play the full 60 minutes, and we did. The guys blocked shots, they communicated with me … I can’t complain.”
The Saints flipped the script on Green Bay in less than a week’s time. The Gamblers rolled to a 7-4 home win over the Saints on Monday, but the Saints responded with 8-4 and 6-0 wins to finish the season with two pivotal wins. All three games were pretty much decided in the first period.
“It was all about having that one-day-at-a-time mentality,” said Stephen Halliday, who had two goals and four assists in the final two games. “We came really prepared to play both games this weekend after having a not-so-great start Monday night. It feels great to win both games here, because it gives us momentum going into the playoffs.
“It’s crazy that we made it in after the start we had. But, the last half of the season, we’ve been one of the best teams, record-wise, in the league. We have a lot of confidence, which is huge going into the playoffs.”
Lemyre scored the only goal Dubuque needed just 5:32 into the game. Matt Savoie carried the puck into the Green Bay zone, collected himself after stumbling inside the blue line and feathered a pass to Henry Thrun on the right wing. Thrun’s pass to the net front hit a stick and flipped into the air, but Lemyre batted it behind goalie Aaron Randazzo for his 12th goal of the season.
“All the guys were really excited to start, because we knew we needed to win that game to make the playoffs,” Lemyre said. “All the guys bought in, and we were ready to go. I was feeling great all night, but a lot of it was great plays by my linemates.
“Me, Savoie and Cronin have been playing together the last few games, and we just have really good chemistry together.”
Halliday doubled the lead 4:47 later while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play of the night. Robert Cronin won a battle below the goal line and moved the puck to Braden Doyle at the top of the left circle. Doyle found a wide-open Halliday in the right circle, and he fired a low shout through Randazzo’s legs for his 10th of the season. Kenny Connors and Savoie also contributed to extended pressure deep in the Green Bay zone.
Lemyre added his second goal of the night at the 14:47 mark of the first period by converting a 3-on-1 rush. Lemyre carried the puck into the zone on the right wing and reversed the puck to Savoie for a shot. Randazzo stopped the initial shot, but Lemyre drove the net and backhanded the rebound into a wide-open net to make it 3-0.
Green Bay made a push in the second period, but the Saints extended the lead to 4-0 on Cronin’s power play goal at the 18:43 mark. A quick passing sequence between Doyle and Savoie freed Cronin in the high slot, and he snapped a shot from inside the right circle past Randazzo for his team-leading 28th of the season.
P.J. Fletcher added more insurance 4:12 into the third period with his 16th of the season. After Randazzo made a brilliant save on Fletcher’s odd-man rush, Connor Kurth won a battle in the corner to set up a 2-on-1 in front of Randazzo. Halliday slid the puck through the blue paint for a Fletcher backdoor tap-in.
Max Montes, who took a Mason Lohrei high stick in the face that led to Cronin’s power play goal, scored his ninth of the season at 8:58 to wrap up the rout. Montes drove the right wing and Randazzo stopped his shot, but a Green Bay defender mishandled the puck and put it in his own net