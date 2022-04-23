EPWORTH, Iowa — Natalie Coyle lofted a shot that any goalkeeper would have had trouble with.
Armed with a one-goal lead, Western Dubuque rode its “brick wall” at the back end of the defense to a rivalry victory.
Coyle scored on a perfect shot 5 minutes into the second half, and goalkeeper Faith Krapfl made four saves to earn the shutout as the Bobcats held off Dubuque Hempstead, 1-0, on a wet Friday at Buchman Field.
“She is a brick wall. She is amazing. I have faith in her,” Coyle said, with pun intended, of Krapfl. “We can trust her and she does great back there.”
The Bobcats improved to 4-1 overall with their third consecutive victory.
Western Dubuque had a couple prime scoring chances in a tight first half, including a sequence just 7 minutes in where the Bobcats had five chances at the goal, but a Hempstead defender stepped in front of the first four and the fifth attempt went wide.
WD’s Leah Digmann had a breakaway chance with 14:30 left in the half, but Hempstead goalkeeper Lydia Hefel was able to pounce on the loose ball and defuse the threat.
The Bobcats had switched up their formation and lineup after scoring just four goals in their previous four matchups.
It seemed to work, especially when Coyle’s breakaway early in the second half provided all the offense the Bobcats needed.
“You could see in the first half, we didn’t get one to fall, but we got more shot opportunities in the first half than I think we’ve had in a long time,” WD coach Cece Zangara said. “They came out in the second half and they knew, they knew it was their night. Nat, that shot was picture perfect. No goalie could save that shot. It was well placed, it was fantastic.”
Coyle took the ball down the left sideline and pinched in toward the corner of the box before lofting a shot that arced like a rainbow over Coyle and just under the crossbar at the 44:06 mark.
“It was very hard to get a shot off in the first half because the field was wet and squishy,” Coyle said. “Honestly, I just shot it because I heard the defense coming up. So, pretty lucky.”
A one-goal lead is never truly safe, but the Bobcats felt confident with the stalwart Krapfl minding the net.
The senior had three saves in the second half on the muddier end of the field with the Mustangs pressing forward for the equalizer.
“I am very comfortable knowing that I have a wall back there in Faith Krapfl,” Zangara said. “Her senior leadership is something you’re never going to be able to replace, so I’m going to use every second of it while I have it.”
Hempstead nearly found the tying goal a short time later after getting Krapfl briefly out of position, but a Bobcats defender stepped up and blocked Elena Kapparos’ shot at an open net.
Coyle nearly doubled the lead with 26 minutes left after Hefel tried to play the ball with her feet. Coyle instead won the race to the ball deep in the Mustangs’ zone, but the sophomore forward rushed a shot with the defense closing in fast and pushed the ball wide left.
Despite the loss, it’s already been a much better season for the Mustangs (5-2), whose only other loss this season came against Class 3A No. 13-ranked Iowa City High.
Hempstead went just 3-13 last season and lost its final seven matches.
“Leadership and experience,” Mustangs coach Alesha Duccini said. “We came off of last season where we had a lot of newcomers playing their first or even second seasons, so experience. And in the offseason, the girls put in a lot of time and effort. I give them so much credit for that, and it definitely shows already this season.”