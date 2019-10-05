The Dubuque Fighting Saints will be seeking just their fourth 3-0 start to a season since returning to the United States Hockey League in 2010-11 when they host the Madison Capitols tonight.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s game:
MADISON CAPITOLS (1-2) AT FIGHTING SAINTS (2-0)
When: 7:05p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: The Saints went 6-1 against the Capitols last season. But the series was much closer than that might indicate, as six of the games were decided by just one goal. Since 2014-15, when Madison re-entered the league, the Capitols and Fighting Saints have played 19 one goal games in 31 meetings.
Previous meeting: Dubuque squeaked out a 4-3 decision over the Capitols last Friday at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
Familiar face: Verners Egle, who tallied nine goals, 18 points and 45 penalty minutes in 57 games with the Saints last season, has returned to the Capitols for his final season of Junior hockey eligibility. He spent his first two seasons of USHL play in Madison and recorded 15 goals and 31 points in 91 games.
For openers: Dubuque is 6-3 in home openers since returning to the USHL, but the Saints have lost their last two home openers. The Saints recorded their first losing record at home in nine seasons last year … Dubuque has only started a season 3-0 three previous times since the Tier-1 era started in the USHL. Dubuque started the 2015-16, 2013-14 and 2012-13 seasons with three wins. Dubuque’s longest winning streak to begin a season came in 2012-13, when it won the first nine games.
Outlook: Madison’s Carson Bantle entered this weekend tied for the USHL scoring lead with six points, including three goals, through his first three games. He tallied 10 goals and 20 points as a rookie last season … Dubuque entered the weekend with two players in the USHL’s top 10 in scoring. Riese Gaber ranked seventh with three goals and four points, and Mark Cheremeta ranked 10th with one goal and four points ... The Capitols, who have yet to advance to the playoffs since returning to the USHL, won in Youngstown on the way home from the Fall Classic and will be seeking back-to-back wins for just the second time since 2017.