Jason Koopmann (285 pounds), Nick Schmidt (126) and Conner Grover (160) had pins as Dyersville Beckman beat rival Cascade, 51-17, in a non-conference triangular on Tuesday night in Dyersville, Iowa.
Schmidt and Riley White (132) won by fall in Beckman’s 60-18 victory over Wyoming Midland.
Cascade’s Riley Koppes (126), Trever Freiburger (132) and Kodey Miles (285) had pins in a 36-18 victory over Midland.
Eagles go 0-3 — At Waukon, Iowa: Erik Flores won matches by technical fall and forfeit at 106 pounds, but they were Clayton Ridge’s only victories in dual losses to Postville (60-5), MFL/Mar-Mac (78-6) and Nashua-Plainfield (84-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 71, Dubuque Hempstead 51 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cameron Fens scored a game-high 22 points and Kellen Strohmeyer added 18, but the Mustangs fell on the road to the Cougars.
Linn-Mar 74, Dubuque Wahlert 55 — At Marion, Iowa: The Lions closed the game with a 26-13 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden Eagles.
Western Dubuque 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 48 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nick Bryant scored a team-high 16 points and Carson Schute added 13, and the Bobcats rallied out of a seven-point halftime deficit to clip the Warriors.
West Delaware 52, Dyersville Beckman 45 — At Manchester, Iowa: Blake DeMoss scored 16 points as the Hawks beat the Trailblazers. Logan Burchard led Beckman with 18.
Bellevue Marquette 68, Calamus-Wheatland 67 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Caden Kettmann scored 17 points, Kannon Still had 13 and Isaac Brinker 10, and the Mohawks edged Cal-Wheat.
River Ridge 60, Potosi 51 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves beat the Chieftains to remain unbeaten in the Six Rivers Conference.
Scales Mound 57, Benton 32 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Collin Fosler led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Hornets routed the Zephyrs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 61, Linn-Mar 56 — At Wahlert Gym: The Golden Eagles pulled off an upset of the Class 5A No. 10-ranked Lions.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Dubuque Hempstead 46 — At Moody Gym: Camdyn Kay scored 16 points and Chandler Houselog added 14 to pace Hempstead, but the Cougars used a 27-14 third-quarter run to seize control of the game.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50, Dubuque Senior 43 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Josie Potts led the Rams with 16 points and Sam McDonald added 12, but the J-Hawks outscored Senior, 37-25, in the second half to earn the victory.
Cedar Rapids Washington 77, Western Dubuque 47 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Warriors surged past the Bobcats in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.
West Delaware 33, Dyersville Beckman 27 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks took a 13-8 halftime lead and held off the Trailblazers in their WaMaC Conference contest.
Calamus-Wheatland 44, Bellevue Marquette 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg went for 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Mohawks.
Fennimore 55, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rolled past the Panthers in their SWAL tilt.
Richland Center 39, Lancaster 21 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Hornets beat the Flying Arrows in Southwest Wisconsin Conference action.
West Carroll 56, East Dubuque 40 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 25 points but the Thunder picked up the victory.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 60, Warren 30 — At Warren, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored 11 points and Gwen Miller added 10 as River Ridge/Scales Mound routed the Warriors.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Benedictine 0 — At Loras AWC: Dorian Fiorenze had 13 kills and Kevin Kessel and Joe Horn had 11 digs apiece in the Duhawks’ 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 victory.
Grand View 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Montez Thompson had a team-high 10 kills in Clarke’s 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 loss to the Vikings.