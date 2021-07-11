Zach Templeton continued his red-hot hitting, and Bellevue Marquette parlayed a six-run second inning into an 8-6 victory over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa Class 1A District 7 baseball quarterfinal win late Saturday at Coggan, Iowa.
Templeton went 3-for-3 with an RBI and has nine hits in his last nine plate appearances. Carson Michels went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Aza Berthel went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Berthel also earned the pitching win with six strikeouts and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of work.
The Mohawks (14-9) won their fourth straight game and advanced to play No. 2-ranked North Linn (30-4) at 7 p.m. in Coggan. Marquette began its winning streak with a 6-2 victory over North Linn on July 1.
The other semifinal will feature Easton Valley (18-10) at Maquoketa Valley (20-7). The winners will meet Saturday night at North Linn.
Maquoketa Valley 4, East Buchanan 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Tony Offerman struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Wildcats held off the Buccaneers (10-12) in a Class 1A District 5 quarterfinal. Parker Sternhagen went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Offerman drove in a pair for Maquoketa Valley.
Anamosa 10, Clayton Ridge/Central 0 (6 innings) — At Anamosa, Iowa: Eli Lehrman threw 69 pitches in a complete-game no-hitter as the Blue Raiders (20-19) rolled to a victory over Clayton Ridge/Central in their Class 2A District 9 quarterfinal. Anamosa advanced to play Cascade (18-9) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Dyersville. Only four runs were earned.
Northeast Goose Lake 4, Bellevue 0 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Jimmy Weisphenning needed just 76 pitches to strike out four and walk two in a complete-game no-hitter as the Rebels (12-14) blanked the Comets in their Class 2A District 9 quarterfinal and advanced to play Dyersville Beckman (19-14) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Dyersville. Bellevue ended its season 2-20. Northeast made the most of six hits, four walks and a hit batsman.
South Winneshiek 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Calmar, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 13 and Parker Rochford had a pair of hits and drove in the lone run for Ed-Co, but the Vikings (5-14) fell to South Winn (22-5) in a Class 1A District 4 quarterfinal. Ethan Luzum went 3-for-3 for the Warriors.
PREP SOFTBALL
West Delaware 6, Charles City 4 — At Manchester, Iowa: Eve Wedewer and Kayla Felton had two hits apiece, and Ella Koloc homered and drove in four runs as the Hawks (28-9) advanced to play at Western Dubuque on Tuesday in an Iowa Class 4A regional final. Alissa Holtz hit a solo home run for West Delaware, and Erin Mullen picked up the pitching victory while scattering 12 hits.