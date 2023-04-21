Riley Stuart noticed the larger crowds at Dubuque Ice Arena this season. And they certainly made a difference within the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ dressing room.
The Saints will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night tonight, when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. to begin a home-and-home series with their United States Hockey League rivals. The regular season ends Saturday night in Waterloo, and the Clark Cup Playoffs open on Monday.
As of Wednesday, the Saints sold more than 2,800 tickets for tonight’s game to come within 300 of their fourth sellout crowd of the season. On five other occasions, Dubuque drew in excess of 2,500 fans.
“Oh, yeah, you can definitely notice the difference in the crowds this year,” said team captain Stuart, a four-year veteran forward from Phoenix. “We’ve actually gotten to a point where we kind of rely on our fans because there have been so many of them at most of the games. It’s so awesome to play in a sold-out environment like that.
“It makes it so much more fun when you know there are going to be a lot of fans ringing their cowbells. That’s one of the big attractions of playing in Dubuque, and I know there are guys on other teams who look forward to coming here because they know it’s going to be loud and energetic.”
Dubuque, which has averaged 2,227 fans through the first 30 home dates, will finish with its highest season average since the 2016-17 campaign. Before this season, the last sellout crowd came in 2018.
The past two seasons, coronavirus restrictions severely hampered attendance for many, if not all, of the Saints’ home dates.
Tonight, the Saints will finish their regular-season home slate with a rivalry game to give those attendance figures one last boost. Dubuque has won three of the first four meetings in the series against Waterloo but split the first two showdowns in Dubuque.
There will be plenty on the line — in terms of playoff seeding and in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings — this weekend.
Dubuque will finish anywhere from fourth to sixth in the Eastern Conference and will face USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad, Youngstown, Green Bay or Cedar Rapids in the first round, with the potential to face Green Bay or Cedar Rapids at Dubuque Ice Arena. Waterloo can earn a first-round bye in the Western Conference playoffs by remaining in second place.
“There are so many different combinations of who we could play and where, and that will definitely influence some of the decisions we make this weekend,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We have the potential of seeing four different teams in five different locations, so we have hotel rooms booked everywhere for early next week. It’s kind of crazy.
“Hopefully, some of the scenarios are eliminated by Saturday night, which would make preparations for Monday a little easier. Fortunately, we’ve played all our potential playoff opponents enough that we know what to expect. But, instead of having a little time to prepare, it’s a matter of strapping ’em on and just playing.”
Dubuque has won the Cowbell Cup six of the 11 times it has been awarded, including the last three. The Saints lead the Cowbell Cup standings with an 11-4-1 record for 23 points, two ahead of Cedar Rapids (9-4-3), eight ahead of Waterloo (7-8-1) and 10 ahead of Des Moines (5-8-3). Cedar Rapids plays Des Moines in a home-and-home this weekend.
