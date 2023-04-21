Saints Vs Youngstown
Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Riley Stuart shoots on net during a game this season at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints play their final regular-season home game tonight against Waterloo.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Riley Stuart noticed the larger crowds at Dubuque Ice Arena this season. And they certainly made a difference within the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ dressing room.

The Saints will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night tonight, when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. to begin a home-and-home series with their United States Hockey League rivals. The regular season ends Saturday night in Waterloo, and the Clark Cup Playoffs open on Monday.

