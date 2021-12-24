EPWORTH, Iowa — Every year, the County Clash comes down to a couple of matches, a couple of points, sometimes even the last few seconds.
Two of the decisive matches — in fact two of the most anticipated matchups of the night — went the same way in Thursday’s rendition.
Dubuque Hempstead’s JoJo Lewis opened the dual with a 3-2 victory at 220 pounds and Josiah Schaetzle clinched the rivalry win with a third-period pin at 152 as the Mustangs defeated Western Dubuque, 47-25, at Western Dubuque High School.
“This is big for us,” Lewis said. “We need this dub. Big dubs.”
New to the rivalry this year is a traveling trophy, an idea brought forward by Bobcats coach Paul Cleary.
“You’ve got to promote things, you’ve got to get people excited about things,” Cleary said. “A trophy is something that both teams and both communities can get excited about and put in the wrestling room. It makes it more fun for the kids, more fun for the communities, and congratulations to them for getting the trophy this year. We’ll be back next year and try to get it back.”
The first match may have been the tightest of the night, with Western Dubuque’s 12th-ranked 195-pounder Evan Surface bumping up to face the Mustangs’ eighth-ranked Lewis.
Lewis used a takedown at the end of the opening period to take a 2-1 lead into the third period and was cut loose by Surface to start the period for a 3-1 advantage. Surface picked up a stall point later in the round to cut the deficit to one, but Lewis fought off each attack from Surface to hold on for a 3-2 decision.
“I wasn’t expecting the guy that I wrestled,” said Lewis, who lost to Surface in a match to go to state at last year’s district tournament. “I had to adapt and do what I did. Got that dub for my team.”
Schaetzle, a fifth-place medalist at last season’s Class 3A state tournament, pinned Western Dubuque’s Trayton Kurimski in 5:46 nine matches later to all but seal up the victory, pushing Hempstead out to a 41-9 lead with four bouts left.
Schaetzle was leading just 2-0 at the time of the pin after Kurimski rode out the second period.
“He wrestled me really well when he was on top and I really have to focus on that to try to get higher on that state podium this year,” Schaetzle said. “But there’s a lot of good takeaways. I think I wrestled well on top and that’s pretty much it.”
Western Dubuque’s Brody Steger used a late takedown to match Lewis with a 3-2 victory over Zach Conlon at 285 in the early stages of the dual, but it was pretty much all Mustangs after that as Hempstead ran off six consecutive victories to put the dual out of reach.
Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins, the younger brother of former state champion and current Wartburg standout Joe Pins, followed with a pin of Brayden Wickham in 1:25 at 106, and Evan Bratten (113) and Mitchell Murphy (120) won by forfeit as the Mustangs built a quick 21-3 lead.
Dawson Fish used a takedown at the end of the first period for 2-0 lead at 126, then rode out the second despite getting into a dangerous position that could have turned disastrous, and added a reversal and three back points in the third for a 7-2 victory.
Landon Reisen used his headlock to rack up points early and finished off a 20-5 technical fall over CJ Kammiller at 132 to run Hempstead’s streak to five consecutive wins and the lead to 29-3.
Kyrie Tate’s pin of Jagger McCool in 1:46 at 138 gave Hempstead a 35-3 lead and put the Mustangs on the verge of clinching victory with six matches left.
Western Dubuque’s Drew Burds stopped the Mustangs’ run of six straight wins with a pin of of Ian Ostrander in 3:25 at 145, trimming the deficit to 35-9 before Schaetzle delivered the clincher.
Western Dubuque’s Nevin Pins (160) won a major decision over Cole Rettenmaier at 160 and Logan Massey followed with a pin of Sam Welsh in 1:01 at 170. The Bobcats’ Greyson Gardner won by forfeit at 182 before Hempstead’s Jackson Rheingans closed the dual with a pin of Derek Hoerner in 1:24 at 195.
“This has been a good rivalry now for a lot of years,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “I’m glad we brought (the trophy) home. It was a good win for us. Great reward for winning a big meet tonight.”