MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware was a fumbled goal-line snap away from reaching the UNI-Dome last year.
North Scott took the Hawks’ place instead, winning two more games en route to claiming the 2020 Class 3A state championship.
It’s hard to imagine a tougher way to lose at this stage of the season. But the Hawks, unfortunately, found one.
Solon blocked a punt and Zeb Kleinsmith recovered it and raced 12 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute and 51 seconds left, and the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Spartans stunned No. 5 West Delaware, 23-19, in a 3A state quarterfinal on Friday night at Brown Field.
“Losing sucks, right? You want to win. Losing sucks more than winning,” said West Delaware standout linebacker and running back Wyatt Voelker. “This one hurts more because we’re seniors, of course. But that loss doesn’t define us. Not at all. These guys are amazing.”
Solon (11-0) advanced to the UNI-Dome for the first time since finishing runner-up to Western Dubuque in 2019 and will learn its opponent following a seeding meeting among the remaining four coaches.
West Delaware (9-2), which scored on its opening possession and never trailed until the final 2 minutes, was seeking its first trip to the state semifinals since 2015.
“Just disappointing for our guys. This is a good football team and it’s unfortunate either one of these teams had to lose,” Hawks coach Doug Winkowitsch said. “These kids have fought hard for this opportunity. I’m proud of them. We dealt with a lot of adversity this year and these kids stepped up and had the next guy in mentality all year. We had a great run.”
West Delaware backup quarterback Conner Funk ran for 122 yards after starter Kyle Cole went down with an injury. Cole ran for 60 yards and a touchdown, and completed 4 of 7 passes for 36 yards before departing early in the second half.
Funk completed 7 of 11 for 58 yards. The Hawks drove inside the Solon 30 in the final minute, but Funk’s desperation pass with 5 seconds left was incomplete. Voelker and Luke Kehrli added rushing touchdowns for the Hawks.
West Delaware wasted little time taking a lead on the Spartans. Funk picked up 47 yards on an end around and Voelker capped the Hawks’ opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Solon’s Logan Sieverding picked up 17 yards on the Spartans’ first two snaps, but the second ended with a fumble recovered by West Delaware’s Blake Engel.
The Hawks doubled their lead midway through the opening quarter, helped along by a 27-yard run by Will Ward. Cole finished off the six-play, 52-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Solon tried to immediately answer and quarterback Blake Timmons threw deep to Jacob Timmons, who dove and caught the ball, but saw it pop up into the air as he hit the ground. Cole had the coverage and plucked the ball out of midair for the West Delaware defense’s second takeaway of the opening quarter.
Blake Timmons scored on a 1-yard run with 58 seconds left in the first quarter, and Solon’s Brent Lumpkin connected on a 30-yard field goal with 4:31 left in the second as West Delaware took a 12-9 lead into the break.
Kehrli scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter to push the Hawks’ lead to 19-9 for what seemed to be a key insurance score in a nip-and-tuck game: Solon’s next two offensive snaps netted minus-11 yards and the Spartans punted it away with a little more than 8 minutes left.
But Blake Timmons broke off a 58-yard run and then found Sean Stahle on the next snap for a 30-yard touchdown to creep back within three with 4:58 left.
Funk ran for 9 yards on third-and-9 with 3:56 left to extend the Hawks’ clock-killing drive, but was stopped on third-and-3 with 2:00 left, forcing Solon to use its last timeout.
West Delaware tried to induce an offsides penalty to extend the drive, but the Spartans stayed disciplined and turned the game around when the Hawks eventually snapped the ball.
“We had the best season of our lives,” Voelker said. “These seniors have been amazing. They’re great leaders and they’re some of the best friends I’ll ever have in my life.
“As a whole we play so hard and we have so much fun doing it. We just came up a little bit short, but that’s not going to define any of these guys. They work their asses off. We played a hell of a game, Solon just got us.”